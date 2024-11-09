D’Angelo Russell ‘Committed To Doing Whatever It Takes’ After Being Benched By Lakers

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 9 (IANS) Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick took the first big decision of his coaching career in the by benching Point Guard D'Angelo Russell for the home game against Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday (IST).

The Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 116-106 and the 28-year old played a solid helping hand from the bench to guide the team to their fifth win of the season.

“I just wanted to win. So whatever it took, change of plans, whatever it is, whatever coach needs, just try to get the win and be a part of that. I left all my baggage at the door this summer. Once we changed coaches and new staff came in, I was committed to whatever it takes. So that's just what ya'll see,” said Russell post game.

The head coach's gamble paid of as 'D'Lo' played his best game so far of the new season. He shot at 58.3% from the field and contributed 18 points off the bench for his side and had a +- of 13 on the night.

D'Lo's contributions alongside Anthony Davis's 31 points, who has been one of the best players of the season so far, and Lebron James' 21 point triple double took the side to a 5-4 winning record.

Reddick took the time to acknowledge the professionalism on display by the Point Guard.

“You see it all the time in the league where guys can take that the wrong way. Like it's some sort of punishment, like play the victim and D'Lo didn't do any of that. That's part of the reason that he had the game that he had.

“D'Lo and I are good. He's great. He's been a professional. He's a pick-and-roll player and he's playing in an offense that doesn't feature a lot of drag pick and rolls and highball screens and he's been super professional. He's been super coachable,” said JJ Redick post-game.