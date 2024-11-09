General Consul In Dubai: UAE Pres. Visit To Kuwait Adds To Illustrious Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

DUBAI, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait General Consul in Dubai and Northern Emirates Ambassador Ali Al-Thaidi stressed the importance of the upcoming visit by the UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to Kuwait, saying that would add strength to the long illustrious ties.

Speaking to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Thaidi said that the visit, which would see the President meet with the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, would address issues pertaining to venues that would bolster bilateral ties and also touch on the latest regional and international developments.

The Kuwaiti diplomat deemed relations between the UAE and Kuwait as exemplary, saying that people in both countries shared similar views when it came to boosting relations on all possible domains.

The leaderships of both countries would be exploring recent developments in the Middle East in addition to regional challenges that would require coordination to overcome, he affirmed. (end)

skm









MENAFN09112024000071011013ID1108867902