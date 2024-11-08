420 With CNW - Recreational Marijuana Measure Attracts Heavy Funding On Both Sides In South Dakota

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The race surrounding the recreational

marijuana legalization initiative

in South Dakota was highly competitive, with both opponents and supporters gathering nearly equal resources. This set the scene for an intense debate while voters prepared for the November 5 ballot. Both sides have collectively raised around $915,000, showcasing the deeply split opinions across the state on the matter.

Advocates for Initiated Measure 29 , which aims to legalize the use and sale of cannabis for those aged 21 and over, have secured about $458,000 in...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN