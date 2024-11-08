RPS Shines In Youth Festival
Date
11/8/2024 11:01:06 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Rajagiri Public School (RPS) topped the Qatar Indian School Youth Festival, Kalanjali 2024, with 603 points, from a wide range of competitions.
Deva Priya was crowned 'Kalathilakam' in the sub-junior category, while Gurshaan Singh was honoured as 'Kalaprathiba' in the senior category.
Principal Joshy Abraham congratulated the students and team leaders Davis Paul and Susan Binu for the achievement.
MENAFN08112024000067011011ID1108867365
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.