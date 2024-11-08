RPS Shines In Youth Festival

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Rajagiri Public School (RPS) topped the Qatar Indian School Youth Festival, Kalanjali 2024, with 603 points, from a wide range of competitions. Deva Priya was crowned 'Kalathilakam' in the sub-junior category, while Gurshaan Singh was honoured as 'Kalaprathiba' in the senior category. Principal Joshy Abraham congratulated the students and team leaders Davis Paul and Susan Binu for the achievement.

