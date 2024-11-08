Rediscover Singapore Science Park With Immersive, Exploratory Experiences At HIDDEN Agenda And More

Singapore Science Park is set to become a hive of activity for live-action role-playing, interactive games, workshops and pop culture. SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2024 - Singapore Science Park, renowned for its vibrant ecosystem of deep tech, life sciences and sustainability companies, will play host to a series of immersive, exploratory experiences for gamers, collectors, families and young adults seeking a more rewarding way to spend their weekends.







Jointly created by CapitaLand's Singapore Science Park and HIDDEN, an award-winning games company, this initiative will enliven the park with engaging experiences that reveal its hidden stories, secrets, and innovations. Showcasing lesser-known facetsfrom creative workspaces to green spaces and research communitiesthe programme invites participants to connect with the park's spirit of discovery and innovation at every turn.

Kicking off the new activities is HIDDEN Agenda: The Encounter , a one-day festival that welcomes both enthusiasts and newcomers to explore the world of pop culture, gaming and collectibles, on 16 November 2024, at Ascent, Singapore Science Park.

Open to the public for free, the festival invites everyone to experience, connect and play, as they dive into the immersive worlds of puzzle solving adventures, tabletop role-playing games (RPGs), board games and more.



Experience : Join the HIDDEN Agenda Race to solve challenging puzzles and uncover clues around Singapore Science Park in a unique adventure blending the physical with the virtual. Shopping vouchers worth S$1,500 are up for grabs for the top three teams. What hidden agenda will you encounter as you seek answers from the unknown?



Connect : Meet collectors and hobbyists as you explore a vibrant marketplace filled with exclusive action figures, rare trading cards and coveted pop culture memorabilia. What are the hidden stories behind these collectibles?

Play : Step into new worlds with tabletop games, RPG demos and live-action role playing (LARP), where participants dress up and portray their favourite movie or comic book characters to play a live game. Will you reveal your hidden agenda in these adventures?

The day-long activities aim to help participants explore exciting experiences, discover new collectibles, and meet fellow fans in the community. Collectors, for example, are in for a visual feast, as there will be eye-catching large-format statues of famous characters on display throughout the event.

HIDDEN Agenda: The Encounter marks the start of HIDDEN Agenda, an initiative to transform Singapore Science Park into a dynamic environment where discovery awaits at every corner. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, HIDDEN Agenda combines entertainment, education, and adventure to help visitors discover its many interesting attractions.

At their own time, guests can also join the self-guided HIDDEN Odyssey game . Prompted by clues from the Void Deck Cat AI chatbot over WhatsApp, players will discover interesting parts of Singapore Science Park that they have not known before.

We are excited to partner with HIDDEN to create a unique gamification experience that highlights selected stories and innovations within Singapore Science Park, said Chew Peet Mun, Managing Director for Investment and Development at CapitaLand Development Singapore.

The event uses the present to celebrate the past, and ropes in our tenants including retail outlets and restaurants in the area. It is a good showcase and an open invitation to the public to come experience the work, live and play vibrancy of the park. he added.

Working with Singapore Science Park, HIDDEN will help visitors discover interesting gems and attractions through engaging activities that reward their curiosity and adventurous spirit, said Lim Yee Hung, Co-founder of HIDDEN.

Through these immersive activities, a broader audience can connect with the spirit of exploration and creativity that defines the park, he added.

The latest efforts at Singapore Science Park builds on HIDDEN's earlier success in developing interactive games and activities in Singapore. Since May 2022, similar HIDDEN games have attracted more than 40,000 players to explore Singapore in a new, immersive way.

In January this year, the HIDDEN game was part of Singapore Science Park's first alternative food festival, Flavours of Tomorrow'. In April, the HIDDEN game was part of a national effort to promote the rich heritage of Singapore's neighbourhoods. Partnering the National Heritage Board, HIDDEN provided a virtual quest in Katong-Joo Chiat to help launch the Heritage Activation Node (HAN) initiative to uncover the untold stories that make communities special.

HIDDEN games are also going global. The interactive experiences they offer are expected in New Zealand later this year, as part of an effort to help promote Maori culture and heritage throughout the country.

This is a testament of HIDDEN's strengths in storytelling, game design and technology to engage audiences through immersive experiences. Over the years, the company's unique chatbot-led games have won multiple awards, including the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award for 2023 and 2024.

Festival Factsheet

HIDDEN Agenda: The Encounter

FESTIVAL OVERVIEW

Name

HIDDEN Agenda: The Encounter

Date & Time

Saturday, 16 November 2024, 11AM - 7PM

Location

Ascent, Singapore Science Park, 2 Science Park Dr, Singapore 118222

Description

HIDDEN Agenda: The Encounter is a 1-day all-inclusive and immersive festival, designed for both enthusiasts and newcomers to explore the world of pop culture, gaming, and collectibles.



Under the HIDDEN Agenda initiative, the festival features three main components: EXPERIENCE, CONNECT & PLAY inviting all to dive into tabletop RPGs, board games, and more.



Whether you're competing in the HIDDEN Agenda Race, discovering collectibles, or meeting fellow fans, the festival asks:



Whose agenda will you ENCOUNTER?

ORGANISERS

Presented by

HIDDEN in partnership with Singapore Science Park

About HIDDEN

HIDDEN is an award-winning experiences company that combines the physical and virtual worlds to help players uncover hidden gems in a city's iconic neighbourhoods. Launched in 2022, the company is the brainchild of two childhood friends who wanted to make heritage come alive and easily accessible through games and technology.

As a social enterprise under the United Nations Development Programme, HIDDEN is committed to the UN's Sustainable Development Goal to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all. For more information, please visit

About Singapore Science Park

Singapore Science Park (SSP) is a technology and development centre located in the liveliest tech hub in Singapore. As one of the most prestigious Research & Development (R&D) addresses in Southeast Asia, SSP is home to over 350 laboratories, and MNCs, as well as global leading tech companies. Located within the Greater one-north, SSP is also part of the vibrant community together with notable neighbours such as the National University of Singapore (NUS), National University Hospital (NUH), Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), CREATE Campus and one-north development cluster, driving home the community's roots in technology and development. Find out more at

FESTIVAL COMPONENTS

EXPERIENCE

Step into the ultimate challenge powered by HIDDEN, where your true agenda is yet to be revealed. Whether you're a seasoned puzzle solver or a novice just starting out, you'll encounter hidden clues and unravel mysteries in this high-stakes race. Your choices, regardless of experience, will shape the outcomewhat hidden agenda will you encounter as you race against time?

CONNECT

For collectors and hobbyists alike, explore a vibrant marketplace filled with exclusive action figures, rare trading cards, and coveted pop culture memorabilia. Whether you're a seasoned collector or new to the hobby, you'll encounter hidden stories behind every item, connecting with fellow fans through the thrill of discovery. What hidden agenda will you uncover as you dive into the world of collectibles?

PLAY

Step into new worlds, where your true agenda is waiting to be revealedeven if you're new to the adventure. Through tabletop games, RPG demos, and live-action role-playing (LARPing), you'll encounter hidden strengths and strategies as you navigate immersive scenarios. Whether you're a seasoned player or a novice, you'll test your problem-solving skills and creativitywhat hidden agenda will you encounter as you play?

HIGHLIGHT EVENT - HIDDEN Agenda Race

Description

Join the HIDDEN Agenda Race on 16 November 2024 and embark on a thrilling journey through Singapore Science Park, a dynamic business hub by CapitaLand. In this unique collaboration between HIDDEN and Singapore Science Park, participants will race through intriguing checkpoints, uncovering hidden gems, fascinating insights, and the park's little-known treasures.

The race challenges participants to solve puzzles and uncover secrets as they explore the park's landmarks. With exciting prizes for top performers, this high-stakes adventure promises discovery at every turn, inviting racers to dive deeper into the mysteries of Singapore Science Park. Are you ready to reveal what lies beneath the surface?

Prizes

1st Place: $1,000 Shopee Voucher

2nd Place: $300 Shopee Voucher

3rd Place: $200 Shopee Voucher

Special Feature

Participants are encouraged to dress as their favourite characters to compete for the Best Dressed Award ($200 Shopee Voucher)

ADDITIONAL EVENTS

LARPing Adventures

Live-Action-Role-Playing (LARPing)

Step into an immersive world of fantasy with LARP Singapore (@larpsingapore) at HIDDEN Agenda: The Encounter! This unique experience invites participants to live out their fantasy characters by donning costumes, crafting personas, and diving into live-action role-playing scenarios. Whether you're an experienced LARPer or trying it for the first time, LARP Singapore's adventures offer a welcoming, judgement-free environment where everyone is encouraged to act, strategize, and create.

Designed to bring out hidden strengths and foster new connections, LARP Singapore's sessions are perfect for both newcomers and veterans. Participants will engage in thrilling, collaborative storylines that blur the line between fantasy and reality. No prior experience is neededjust bring your imagination and a spirit of adventure for an unforgettable experience!

Tabletop Games

Dive into the world of trading card games with Barter Trade Singapore at HIDDEN Agenda: The Encounter! This event invites enthusiasts of all levels, from seasoned collectors to newcomers, to explore the dynamic universe of trading cards. Participants are encouraged to bring their own decks to trade, strategize, and compete in a lively, community-driven atmosphere.

Connect with fellow players, uncover rare finds, and sharpen your skills in strategic gameplay. Whether you're hunting for that elusive card or ready to test your deck in a friendly match, this event offers something for everyone. Join us to trade, play, and reveal the hidden treasures within your deck! Role Playing Games

Step into new worlds with a diverse lineup of Role-Playing Games at HIDDEN Agenda: The Encounter! Across two immersive time slots12-3 PM and 4-7 PMparticipants can dive into thrilling adventures with popular titles like Blades in the Dark, Wrath and Glory, Cyberpunk Red, Pathfinder, Marvel Multiverse, and more. Each session offers an unforgettable story, perfect for both seasoned players and newcomers.

Secure your spot early, as limited spaces mean that latecomers may have their places offered to the waitlist. Join us to explore intricate narratives and encounter new worlds through tabletop role-playing!

Industry Talks

Sessions featuring experts on topics like collectibles, card grading, and the business of fandom.

Marketplace

Limited-edition items, rare collectibles, and unique memorabilia, with vendors like misb, Oxley Grading, Barter Trade Singapore, and many others.

Miniature Speed Painting

Unleash your creativity at our Miniature Speed Painting Booth! In just one hour, transform a grey miniature into a vibrant masterpiece with guidance from experienced instructors. All materials are provided, including paints, brushes, and miniatures, so you can dive right into the art of miniature painting.

This session is perfect for beginners and experienced hobbyists alike, offering a fun, hands-on experience to create something you'll be proud to own. Come ready to explore your artistic side and leave with a unique, hand-painted miniature!

RPG: Warcry Demo

Prepare for battle in the mortal realms with our Warcry Demo! This quick introduction to Warcrya fast-paced, skirmish game perfect for beginnersinvites you to lead your own warband to victory. Friendly instructors will guide you through the basics, helping you strategize and learn the ropes of this exciting tabletop wargame.

Ideal for newcomers to the hobby, Warcry combines easy-to-learn mechanics with immersive storytelling. Join us to experience the thrill of battle and master the art of skirmish tactics!

Tabletop Games (PAID)

Join @laiplayleow at HIDDEN Agenda: The Encounter for an immersive tabletop gaming experience spanning three unique locations within the festival. For a single-entry fee of $5, participants gain access to all three event spaces, each featuring a range of engaging and beginner-friendly tabletop games. This multi-venue experience provides an opportunity for both newcomers and veteran players to enjoy a variety of tabletop adventures in a lively, social atmosphere.

With a flexible, multi-location setup, this event encourages exploration and discovery within the world of tabletop gaming. Join us to experience the diversity of games available and to forge connections with the tabletop community.

SPECIAL INITIATIVES

Explorer's Mission

Explorer's Mission: A Faction-Based Adventure Awaits

Participants of HIDDEN Agenda: The Encounter festival will embark on an immersive journey to uncover hidden treasures scattered across Singapore Science Park. Here's how the Explorer's Mission unfolds:



Choose Your Faction: Attendees can align themselves with one of two factions: the daring Lightbearers or the cunning Doombringers. Each participant selects a role that will influence their quest.



Engage in Thrilling Missions: By scanning strategically placed QR codes, participants will explore the park's secrets and complete quests. Successfully finishing all base missions, rewards adventurers with a $5 Shopee voucher.



Contribute to Your Faction's Success: Every completed mission adds to the faction's overall score, pushing them up the leaderboard. The competition is fierceonly one faction will triumph.

Stay Ready for Bonus Challenges: Throughout the day, surprise missions will be unveiled via Instagram stories and chatbot updates, offering participants additional ways to score points and impact the race.

Dress-Up Encouragement

Festival attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favourite fictional/non-fictional character, enhancing the immersive experience and community engagement.

TARGET AUDIENCE

Pop Culture Fans

People passionate about comics, collectibles, tabletop games, and fandoms.

Families & Young Adults

Activities suitable for all ages, creating a family-friendly environment.

Curious Newcomers

Designed to be accessible and welcoming to those new to these hobbies or communities.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Person

Lim Yee Hung

Email

...

Phone Number

+65-98765462

Website



SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

Instagram



Facebook



LinkedIn



KEY MESSAGES

Whose agenda will you encounter? The festival's tagline invites attendees to discover hidden aspects of themselves and the community.

Emphasis on inclusivity, encouraging both hardcore fans and newcomers to explore and participate.



HIDDEN

