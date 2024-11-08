Who Will Trump Pick As Regulators? Here Are The Contenders

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nov 8 -

Donald has begun the process of choosing a cabinet and selecting other high-ranking administration officials following his U.S. presidential election victory.

Here are some of the contenders for several posts overseeing regulation and enforcement.

Commerce Department

LINDA MCMAHON

McMahon is seen as a top contender for Commerce secretary. She served as head of the Small Business Administration in the first Trump administration and is chair of the pro-Trump America First Action super action committee. She serves on the board of social media platform Truth Social, and is a major Trump donor.

ROBERT LIGHTHIZER

A loyalist who served as Trump's U.S. trade representative for essentially the president-elect's entire first term, Lighthizer will almost certainly be invited back. He is considered a contender for the top jobs at Treasury, the Commerce Department and the U.S. Trade Representative's office. Lighthizer is a firm believer in tariffs and was one of the leading figures in Trump's trade war with China.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY

A Republican presidential candidate until he dropped out of the race in January, Ramaswamy is a potential choice for the top job at Commerce. The multi-millionaire former biotech executive gained fame in right-wing circles thanks to his 2021 bestseller "Woke, Inc.," which decries decisions by some big companies to base business strategy around social-justice and climate-change concerns.

Antitrust

GAIL SLATER, a policy advisor to Vice President-elect JD Vance, is viewed by antitrust attorneys as a top candidate to lead the Federal Trade Commission. Slater previously advised Trump on data privacy and telecommunications, and held roles at Fox Corp and Roku. Before that, Slater was at the FTC for 10 years, including as an advisor to then-Commissioner Julie Brill, who is now an executive at Microsoft.

MELISSA HOLYOAK, one of the FTC's two current commissioners, is a possible pick for acting chair. Holyoak was Utah's solicitor general, and previously led the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, a conservative non-profit law firm focused on free speech and limited government.

ANDREW FERGUSON, the other Republican on the FTC, is another potential candidate for top antitrust roles. Ferguson was previously chief counsel to Republican Senator Mitch McConnell and clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Both Ferguson and Holyoak voted against some of the agency's initiatives under chair Lina Khan, including a rule that would make it easier to cancel subscriptions and ban non-compete agreements.

ANDREW FINCH, a former deputy in the Department of Justice's antitrust division under Trump who expressed skepticism towards "drastic calls for breaking up firms or turning tech platforms into regulated utilities," could be a contender to lead the division. Finch is a partner at Paul Weiss where he has represented Spirit Airlines, Uber Technologies and Mastercard in merger reviews.

BARRY NIGRO, a former antitrust official at the DOJ and FTC and partner at Fried Frank, is another potential candidate. Nigro handled the DOJ's review of T-Mobile US Inc's $26-billion takeover of Sprint Corp in 2020 and pharmacy-chain CVS Health Corp's $69-billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna Inc.