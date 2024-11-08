Salvatore Press Is Proud To Present 'Dormant Angels' By Fred Oliver

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dormant Angels by Fred Oliver

A Secret Kept Buried for 2000 years

- Dan Brown, Angels & DemonsORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Salvatore Press is proud to announce the release of 'Dormant Angels ', the debut by author Fred Oliver. This highly anticipated title is set to captivate readers with its gripping storyline, and thought-provoking implications.In true Dan Brown fashion, "Dormant Angels" is filled with historical and religious references that are meticulously researched and factually accurate. From the buildings and streets to actual documents and exact locations, readers can expect to be immersed in a world that feels incredibly real. Oliver's ability to seamlessly weave together fact and fiction together with current worldwide events, is what sets his novel apart and keeps readers on the edge of their seats.Fred Oliver never expected to become a writer, especially in his late sixties! His debut novel, 'Dormant Angels', brings together the influence of a multitude of elements from his personal and professional life. As a US Naval Officer, his travels throughout Europe and the Middle East have impressed in him how international events affect us all. 'Dormant Angels', no doubt, will be the subject of intellectual and spiritual debate.Salvatore Press is thrilled to be publishing 'Dormant Angels' and is confident that it will be a hit among readers. The story follows an archaeologist, a Jesuit Priest, and a dynamic Cardinal who find themselves entangled in a dangerous plot involving mysterious artifacts and a cunning secret society. As they unravel the clues and race against a powerful enemy, they must also confront their own personal demons and fears. With twists and turns at every corner, "Dormant Angels" promises to be a page-turner that will keep readers guessing what is real and what is not until the very end.'Dormant Angels' is now available for purchase on Amazon . Don't miss out on this exciting new release from Fred Oliver. For more information and updates on the author and his work, visit his website at . Get your copy of "Dormant Angels" today and join the thrilling adventure that has everyone talking.

