Li Bang International Corporation Inc. Reports Financial Results For Fiscal Year 2024

JIANGYIN, China, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Li Bang International Corporation (Nasdaq: LBGJ ) (the "Company" or "Li Bang"), a company engaged in designing, developing, producing, and selling stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment in China, today announced its results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

Mr. Feng Huang, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Board, commented, "Despite a challenging economic environment, fiscal year 2024 was a year of important strategic progress for Li Bang. We focused on expanding our footprint in the high-end hotel kitchen equipment sector and broadened our reach to emerging regions such as Chongqing and Xi'an. Additionally, in October 2024, we successfully completed our initial public offering and achieved a listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol 'LBGJ.' This significant milestone enhances our global competitiveness and reinforces our commitment to long-term growth."

"Looking ahead, we plan to allocate funds strategically towards plant construction, equipment procurement, marketing, and innovation to drive product quality and operational efficiency. Our ongoing investments in research and development will allow us to continue delivering cutting-edge and cost-effective solutions to our clients. We remain committed to delivering high-quality products and generating sustainable value for our shareholders, and we are confident in our ability to strengthen our market position," concluded Mr. Feng Huang.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue was $10.8 million for fiscal year 2024, which decreased by 22.9% from $14.0 million for fiscal year 2023.



Revenue from project sales was $10.4 million for fiscal year 2024, decreased 23.2% from $13.6 million for fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily due to: 1) the slow-down of the China's economy that negatively impacted the number of projects; 2) the change in the project-mix as a number of the Company expanded into high-end hotel kitchen projects and a number of them were in-progress as of June 30, 2024, and 3) average revenue per project decreased by $53,138 to $114,529 for the year ended June 30, 2024 from $167,667 for 2023. Lower average revenue per project was the result of the Company's decision to strategically attract potential customers in the central and western regions of China, such as Chongqing and Xian and enhance brand awareness by lowering its project quotations. Revenues from retail sales was $367,976 for fiscal year 2024, decreased by 13.1% from $423,527 for fiscal year 2023. The change in retail revenues is due primarily to the slowdown of the China economy.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was $8.1 million for fiscal year 2024, decreased by 1.9% from $8.2 million for fiscal year 2023, which was in line with the decrease of total revenue.

Gross Profit and Profit Margin

Gross profit was

$2.7 million

for fiscal year 2024, decreased by 53.0% from

$5.8 million

for fiscal year 2023.

Profit margin was 25.1% for fiscal year 2024, decreased by 16.0% from 41.1% for fiscal year 2023.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $4.4 million for fiscal year 2024, decreased by 1.9% from $4.5 million for fiscal year 2023.



Selling expenses were $831,252 for fiscal year 2024, increased by 27.8%, from $650,268 for fiscal year 2023. The increase was mainly due to: the increase in compensation of sales personnel, market expansion fees and design fees.

General and administrative expenses were $2.5 million for fiscal year 2024, decreased by 5.2% from $2.6 million for fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to: a) employee salary decreased by $182,535; b) depreciation expense decreased by $22,146; net of c) entertainment expenses increased by $68,895. Bad debt expense was $1.1 million for fiscal year 2024, decreased by 10.6%, from $1.2 million for fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the collection of the accounts receivables from previous projects.

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss was $1.4 million for fiscal year 2024, compared to net income of $0.6 million for fiscal year 2023.

Basic and Diluted Earnings/(Loss) per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.08 for fiscal year 2024, compared to earnings per share of $0.04 for fiscal year 2023.

Financial Condition

As of

June 30, 2024, the Company had cash of

$153,914, increased from

$76,019

as of

June 30, 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities was

$646,479

in fiscal year 2024, compared to

$634,414

in fiscal year 2023.

Net cash used in investing activities was

$87,189 in fiscal year 2024, compared to

$2,912,979

in fiscal year 2023.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $419,486 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $3,944,347 in fiscal year 2023.

Recent Development

On

October 23, 2024, the Company completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 1,520,000 ordinary shares, at a price of

$4.00

per ordinary share. The gross proceeds were

$6.08 million

from the Offering,

before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The Company's ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on

October 23, 2024, under the ticker symbol "LBGJ."

About Li Bang International Corporation Inc.

