Kolin Jones, CEO Of Amalfi Jets, Becomes One Of The Youngest Appointees To College Of Aviation Industry Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kolin Jones, Founder and CEO of Amalfi Jets, was appointed to join Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University College of Aviation's Advisory Board.

- Kolin Jones, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kolin Jones, Founder and CEO of Amalfi Jets , was appointed one of the youngest to join Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University College of Aviation's Industry Advisory Board in Daytona Beach, Florida. In this prestigious role, Kolin will leverage his extensive experience as a serial entrepreneur, accomplished pilot, and leader in the aviation industry to help guide the College's strategic direction, program development, and industry engagement. He joins an esteemed group of aviation leaders, including Mr. John Bendoraitis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Spirit Airlines; Andrew Broom, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Marketing & Innovation at NBAA; Mr. Peter F. Dumont, former President and CEO of the Air Traffic Control Association; and Mr. Jim Seagrave, Founder of LGM Enterprise, LLC & FlyExclusive, LLC. Together, these industry pioneers will provide invaluable insights to help shape the future of aviation education and foster connections between the College and the broader aviation community.

The Industry Advisory Board plays a crucial role in guiding the College of Aviation's future direction by offering critical feedback and fostering collaboration between academic programs and industry leaders. Board members meet regularly to interact with students and faculty through formal briefings and social events, while also serving as ambassadors to the broader business community. As a member of the board, Kolin will help build valuable relationships between the College and the aviation industry, strengthening the College's connection to current and future aviation professionals.

“I am truly honored to join the Industry Advisory Board at the College of Aviation,” said Kolin Jones.“As an aviation professional and pilot, I look forward to providing guidance and sharing my experience to help shape the next generation of leaders in this dynamic industry. The College of Aviation at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has long been a pillar of excellence, and I am excited to collaborate with fellow board members, faculty, and students to continue this legacy of innovation and excellence at my alma mater.”

Kolin Jones is the Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets, a leading private jet charter provider with a global network of over 3,500 aircraft operating across 170+ countries. Under Kolin's leadership, Amalfi Jets has redefined private aviation, pioneering new safety protocols, cutting-edge technology solutions, and industry-leading operational efficiency. Kolin's commitment to innovation and safety has positioned Amalfi Jets as a top-tier player in the private jet brokerage market.

In addition to his entrepreneurial endeavors, Kolin is passionate about giving back to the community through the Amalfi Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Amalfi Jets, which supports underserved communities in California and beyond. Kolin is also an active pilot, often taking to the skies over Southern California.

Kolin holds a bachelor's degree in Aeronautics and a Minor in Business Administration from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where he developed the foundation for his business and aviation career. His education and industry experience have shaped the safety-first culture that has become a hallmark of Amalfi Jets.

For more information on Kolin Jones and Amalfi Jets, visit:

For more information on the Embry-Riddle College of Aviation Industry Advisory Board, visit:

Download the Amalfi Jets App on iOS:

To download the Amalfi Jets App from Google Play:

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more, reach out to Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets via email at ... or by phone at +1 (805) 728-5393.

Kolin Jones

Amalfi Jets

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.