PMI Announces Data Governance Webinar With Hubspot To Help Small Businesses Navigate Compliance Amid AI Regulations

This data Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) webinar will address the convergence of data security and generative AI governance with consumer privacy laws.

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perri Marketing, a leading global marketing and PR agency, today announced an upcoming webinar titled "Data is the New Gold: Navigating CRM and Inbound Marketing Across Data Governance Mandates."The webinar, presented in partnership with CRM and Marketing Automation leader HubSpot, is slated for Thursday, November 14th, 2024, at 1 pm Eastern and will address the challenges and opportunities presented by data security and compliance in the context of CRM and Inbound Marketing systems. The webinar is an ideal learning opportunity for sales, marketing, and operations executives in small-to-medium-sized technology companies.Proven Strategies for Tackling Data Governance From Technology Marketing VeteransThe webinar will be presented by Tony Perri , Founder and CMO of Perri Marketing, a technology marketing firm, and Jerome Simmons , Sr. Product Marketing Manager at HubSpot.It will delve into practical strategies for SMB technology companies in navigating the complexities of data security, consumer privacy, and AI/machine learning regulations that differ by global region, U.S. state, and Federal jurisdictions."In today's digital-driven market landscape, sales and marketing data is a key differentiator that provides a significant competitive advantage," said Tony Perri. "Sales and marketing leaders can no longer manage data compliance independently, so governments and industry compliance standards have stepped in. This webinar will equip any sales, marketing, operations, or IT professional in an SMB with the knowledge they need to reduce compliance risk while leveraging their data for growth."Key Webinar Takeaways:.Navigating the minefield of data security, consumer privacy, and machine learning regulations to ensure compliance and unlock the value of the "toxic gold" that currently resides in your CRM systems.Allaying compliance worries, freeing you to drive innovation and accelerate business growth.Forging the IT/Marketing compliance alliance to improve communication and align on safe, low-risk data consumption across their organization.What to know about the EU AI Act and how it's influencing impending U.S. constraints for building/using machine learning models.Implementing robust CRM and inbound marketing data management practices that align with stringent governance requirements.Factoring in data governance throughout integrated websites that collect, store, and leverage consumer data for driving business growthWho Should Attend:This webinar is designed for SMB tech leaders, including CMOs, CROs, CEOs, marketing managers/directors, data analysts, InfoSec leads, and sales/marketing administrators who are looking to:.Understand the data and privacy governance landscape in North America and Europe to ensure a compliance alliance across their organizations.Learn more about the risk associated with integrated CRM systems' data management and consumption.Strengthen their data security and consumer privacy posture.Improve their inbound marketing efforts while remaining in compliance.Reduce risk with current data-driven marketing initiativesRegistration and On-Demand Access:Attendance at the webinar is free and open to the public. Registration is available via Zoom through the Perri Marketing website. There are a limited number of seats for the live broadcast but those unable to attend can still register to receive access to the on-demand recording with a valid business email.About the SpeakersTony Perri (PMI) is a technology sales and marketing professional with 25 years of experience in enterprise B2B communications, software marketing, and web development. His diverse background brings a unique perspective to the intersection of technology, marketing, and data governance.Jerome Simmons (HubSpot) is a data-driven product marketing professional with expertise in CRM, marketing analytics, and strategic business development. Currently leading product marketing for HubSpot's Smart CRM, his background spans consulting, enterprise software, and SaaS companies. His unique combination of technical skills and marketing acumen brings valuable insights to the intersection of data compliance, customer relationship management, and business growth.About Perri MarketingPerri Marketing (PMI) is a full-service technology marketing agency headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. With more than 20 years of experience, PMI specializes in generating qualified sales opportunities for software vendors in InfoSec, CRM, ERP, CaaS, Logistics, Network/Infrastructure Management, and Service Management. PMI is also a certified HubSpot Solutions Partner. For more information on PMI, visit .About HubSpotHubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is the customer platform that helps businesses connect and grow better. HubSpot delivers seamless connection for customer-facing teams with a unified platform that includes AI-powered engagement hubs, a Smart CRM, and a connected ecosystem with over 1,700 App Marketplace integrations, a community network, and educational content. 