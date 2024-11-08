Collaborative Agile Solutions LLC Provides Enterprise Agile Strategist Support To ISR/SOF Directorate

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Collaborative Agile Solutions LLC (CAS) has teamed with Apogee to provide the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Special Operations Forces (ISR/SOF) Directorate with Enterprise Agile Strategist Support. Working closely with Senior Leadership, CAS will lead the implementation of innovative efforts, aimed at improving current programmatic operations and achieving the organization's vision for Digital Material Management (DMM).







Image caption: Collaborative Agile Solutions LLC (CAS).

Through the formation of innovative IT strategies and process improvement roadmaps, CAS will enable the execution of a tailored strategy aimed at shaping and advocating the organization's DMM vision, communicating its intent and demonstrating its value across the Directorate.

About Collaborative Agile Solutions LLC (CAS):

CAS is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) uniquely crafted to provide operational insight into the application of Agile Project Management principles in a Department of Defense (DoD) program office. Through Agile training, coaching, and mentoring services, CAS works alongside product teams through the Agile transformation, tailoring training curriculum and services around specific organizational structures, projects, stakeholders, and challenges.

About Apogee:

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with regional offices nationwide, Apogee is a nimble and mission-driven organization committed to delivering proven U.S. defense and national security solutions. Apogee offers multi-domain expertise in digital transformation, science & technology, adaptive acquisition, and mission operations. Apogee is a government services platform company within Bernhard Capital Partners. See what peak performance looks like by visiting .

