Mercury Insurance Is Ready To Help Victims Of The Mountain Fire In California

Company prepared to assist policyholders who have suffered home or auto loss, need living expenses reimbursement or to file a claim for covered losses

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2024

The recent Santa Ana wind conditions have sparked a wildfire across Camarillo, forcing local authorities to issue mandatory evacuation orders for more than 10,000 residents in that Southern California community. Mercury Insurance is prepared to assist homeowner, renter and auto policyholders who have had to evacuate in response to those orders or whose property has suffered fire damage.

"We recognize that the recovery process after a wildfire such as the Mountain Fire can be a difficult and emotional time. However, the Mercury claims team is here for our California customers impacted by the Mountain Fire," says Bonnie Lee, VP, Property Claims at Mercury Insurance.

Mercury representatives are available to help address covered claims.

Representatives are also available to arrange temporary housing and provide assistance with living expenses if policyholders are forced to leave their homes in response to mandatory evacuation orders.

Residents evacuating their homes should make sure they have the necessary supplies to keep themselves and their families safe during the evacuation.

Mercury is also poised to assist any customers who need auto assistance as well including rental cars.

"We want to let our auto customers affected by the Mountain Fire know that we are here to help," said Kevin Quinn, VP, Auto Claims for Mercury. "Fire damage is often not limited to homes and rental properties and we want to make sure everyone who needs assistance receives it."

In the aftermath of the fire, impacted policyholders also have the option to initiate a claim seamlessly through Mercury's user-friendly web-based app or via telephone. Those choosing the digital route will be guided through a straightforward process using clear prompts. Mercury's dedicated claims adjusters stand ready to evaluate storm-related damages.

For policyholders seeking further guidance on the claims filing process, detailed information can be found at the company's online claims portal . Mercury policyholders should follow these steps to help expedite the process:



Contact Mercury immediately to report your loss at 800-503-3724 or digitally by visiting



Take a moment to protect your property from further damage (i.e., tarps on damaged roofs or moving your car to a safe location).



Be prepared to provide your policy number.



Provide all of your contact information so your adjuster can reach you. It's important that you provide all your phone numbers, even if temporary.



Take account and be prepared to provide a complete description of your damage. Have photos of your damage ready to share with your assigned adjuster.



If available, have any pre-loss photos/videos of your property or its contents ready to share with your adjuster. This will assist your adjuster with the damage evaluation process.



Do not remove any debris or damaged property that may be related to your claim. Please note that if it is unsafe to keep any damaged personal items, take photos of the unsafe items for your adjuster to review as part of your claims, then properly discard unsafe items.

Keep records and receipts for additional living expenses that were incurred if you were forced to leave your home, and provide copies to your adjuster.

Follow Mercury Insurance on social media for updates and the company's response to California wildfires.

ABOUT MERCURY INSURANCE

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY ) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.



Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through nearly 4,100 employees and a network of more than 6,500 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure. For more information visit



or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.



