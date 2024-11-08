Sajad Lone Calls For Reinforcement Of 'J&K Resolution'

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Nov 8 (IANS) Handwara MLA and Peoples President Sajad Lone has called for a reinforcement of the recently passed resolution, deeming it "weak" and criticizing its lack of mention of Article 370, 35A, as well as the absence of an explicit condemnation of the unilateral decisions of August 5, 2019, a statement by the Peoples Conference said on Friday.

In his address to the Assembly, Lone emphasised the profound changes that have taken place in recent years: the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, a five-year election hiatus, and the reduction of J&K's status from a state to a Union Territory-all without the consent of its people.

"On August 5, 2019, a non-state subject selected by the Union government signed on behalf of the government of J&K, and thus, on behalf of the people of J&K," the statement said.

"A macro majoritarian decision was imposed on the people of J&K," Lone remarked.

Reflecting on the weakened authority of the Assembly, he pointed out, "The erstwhile legislature and today's legislature cannot be compared; we don't even understand the extent of our powers or those of the cabinet. This Assembly stands completely disempowered."

Lone further highlighted the significance of the current Assembly, noting, "This Assembly is the first elected body representing the people of J&K after 2019. What we say or do here, and the resolutions we pass, will become a part of history. By virtue of being the first elected Assembly since 2019, it holds a unique representative character, able to either reject or accept the events of August 5, 2019."

He stressed the responsibility of the Assembly, stating, "The onus is on us to pass a resolution that matches the intensity of the wrongs committed against the people of J&K. If we fail to rise to this occasion and do not unambiguously reject August 5, 2019, it would amount to a betrayal of the people."

Addressing the potential for restoring Article 370, Lone added, "Article 370 can be reinstated either in Parliament or the Supreme Court. I have not lost hope in the Supreme Court. Whenever an independent-minded judiciary is in place, we may approach the Court again. I don't know when, but there will come a time when the resolution we pass today could serve as a legal or political reference point."