Gonnahappen Sponsors Colombian MMA Fighter Dumar Roa For Knockout 19 Challenge

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GonnaHappen, the U.S.-based event management and marketing company led by visionary Aaron G. Beebe, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of Colombian MMA fighter Dumar Roa for the highly anticipated KnockOut 19 Challenge. This event, scheduled for November 23, 2024, at the Coliseo Colegio Tresiano in Bogotá, will showcase an intense showdown between Roa, representing Team Kyudo, and his formidable opponent Jeison Jimenez, representing Team Blair.

GonnaHappen's support marks a powerful international partnership, making the company the only American sponsor for this event, aligning with its mission to foster impactful, community-driven experiences across borders. With a strong connection to the MMA community, GonnaHappen joins forces with main event sponsors Kyudo Tenchi and OCAMM Colombia, promoting a culture of wellness, discipline, and community uplift through martial arts.

Dumar Roa: The Legendario Samurai on a Mission to Inspire

Known as“El Legendario Samurai,” Dumar Roa brings a remarkable record of 21 wins to the ring. With titles like the Latin Fighter Championship Bantamweight title and the WKC Kickboxing title, and a historic victory over UFC veteran Ian Entwistle at Brave CF 45, Roa's dynamic, aggressive fighting style has earned him a place of honor in the MMA world.

Beyond his victories, Roa's story is a beacon of hope for young Colombians. Coming from humble beginnings in Guateque, Boyacá, his journey to the international MMA stage symbolizes perseverance and cultural pride. In every fight, Roa embodies Colombian heritage, donning colors and clothing that reflect his roots and inspire pride among fans worldwide.

“I hope my success can inspire children and young people to pursue their dreams,” Roa shares.“No matter how many times you fall, you must always get up and fight every day.” His words are a testament to the resilience that has defined his journey and his role as a leader within his community.

A Message of Cultural Pride and Resilience

Roa's commitment to his Colombian roots goes beyond the ring. Through his platform, he supports food delivery services for schools and local communities, organizes fitness programs to encourage healthy lifestyles, and leads initiatives to uplift Colombia's most vulnerable populations. His work underscores his belief that sports figures have a responsibility to give back and set a positive example.

Challenges Facing Colombian Athletes

Despite his achievements, Roa faces ongoing challenges familiar to many athletes in Colombia. Lack of financial support and limited resources make it difficult for fighters like Roa to compete internationally. His partnership with GonnaHappen exemplifies the importance of sponsorships in sustaining athletic careers and expanding opportunities for Colombian talent on the global stage.

A Collaborative Effort with GonnaHappen and the MMA Community

Aaron G. Beebe, founder of GonnaHappen, views this sponsorship as a chance to support athletic excellence and community impact.“Partnering with Dumar Roa and supporting KnockOut 19 Challenge is an honor. GonnaHappen is dedicated to creating connections that inspire, and this event is a perfect example of how sports and community can come together to make a difference.”

The KnockOut 19 Challenge will not only be a thrilling clash between two exceptional fighters but also a celebration of the strength and unity of the Colombian community. GonnaHappen invites all supporters and media to witness this inspiring event that transcends sports, bringing a powerful message of perseverance, pride, and partnership.

Event Details:



What : KnockOut 19 Challenge – Team Kyudo (Dumar Roa) vs. Team Blair (Jeison Jimenez)

Where : Coliseo Colegio Tresiano, Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia

When : November 23, 2024 Tickets : $40 – available through official event sponsors and the venue

About GonnaHappen:

GonnaHappen, founded by Aaron G. Beebe, specializes in creating unique and meaningful experiences within the entertainment industry. With collaborations across sports, fashion, and lifestyle sectors, GonnaHappen has become a symbol of resilience and innovation, supporting community-driven initiatives that inspire and uplift.

