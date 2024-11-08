Pilot Light Records Presents Weston, Connecticut Singer-Songwriter Owen Daniel's Debut Single 'Fear Of Losing You'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fear of Losing You by Owen Daniel

Pilot Light Records of Norwalk, CT

Factory Underground Studio, Norwalk, CT

Singer-songwriter Owen Daniel has released his debut single "Fear on Losing You," drawing inspiration from Noah Kahn, JP Saxe, and John Mayer.

- Owen Daniel

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pilot Light Records has released Owen Daniel's debut single “Fear of Losing You.” The track, which was produced with Norwalk, Conn.-based Factory Underground Studio, is available worldwide on all streaming outlets, including Spotify and Apple Music.

"Fear of Losing You" marks a new chapter in an evolving musical career for the young artist who has been performing on stage since the age of ten.

“Owen shocked an audience of close friends and family last year when he performed 'Fear of Losing You' for the very first time; it was in fact the first song he had ever written,” Ethan Isaac of Factory Underground Studio said.“His low-key confidence and nonchalance in revealing such a developed and well written song in front of a live audience blew me away. It's so rare to have a young writer knock it out of the park in the way Owen did with this song. I knew right away this was an artist I wanted to produce and help develop.”

Drawing inspiration from artists like Noah Kahn, JP Saxe, and John Mayer, Daniel aspires to tour in the future and looks forward to creating a community around music that meaningfully impacts people.

“I started writing about experiences to understand them better, which is exactly why I wrote 'Fear of Losing You.' Songwriting allowed me to process overwhelming emotions that I hadn't felt before and allowed me to channel my energy into something bigger, Daniel said.“When people listen to this song, I want them to feel understood.”

At a time when the world feels particularly polarized, Daniel wants to bring people together through music because music has the potential to connect people through the storytelling of universal experiences.

"Fear of Losing You" was co-produced by Ethan Isaac and Tom Stewart at Factory Underground, with mixing by Stewart, and mastered by John Shyloski.

"I enjoy the process of developing young, creative artists, especially when it's someone like Owen who not only who puts his trust in our team, but literally soaked in the experience, taking a deep dive into how records like this are actually made. Until you go through it, you really don't know. Owen just gave it his all, and I think people are going to be really impressed by what they hear," said Isaac.

“Because of my partnership with Ethan and Tom the song has more character and better tells the story,” Daniel said.“They helped me to understand the production process and enabled me to drive home the key points of the song, particularly with adding cool technical elements such as Tom playing the bass guitar, all while honoring the acoustic elements that were important to me.”

While Owen Daniel is most comfortable on stage, he balances live performance with his studies at Weston High School in Weston, Conn. He has produced live music events including Standing Room Only at Factory Underground Studios and WestFest Route 57 under the mentorship of Executive Producer Garret English. In his free time, you will find Daniel attending concerts and playing guitar.

About Factory Underground Studio : Operating in Norwalk, CT since 2009, Factory Underground is a highly creative and cutting-edge media production company, with an in-house team of award-winning recording engineers, producers, musicians, songwriters, composers, sound-designers, videographers, photographers, web designers and graphic artists - working together in a unique and organic environment.

About Pilot Light Records: Norwalk, Conn.-based independent record label designed to empower emerging musical and songwriting talent.

