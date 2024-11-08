The Gringos Unveil New Holiday Song 'Christmas Will Be Here Soon'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Christmas will be here soon, and we'll all sing the Christmas tunes..."

The Gringos Release Heartwarming Holiday Tune, "Christmas Will Be Here Soon"

The Gringos are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of their new holiday song, "Christmas Will Be Here Soon," written by Alan Harkrader, Jim Miller, and Lynn Tivens, with lyrics by Alan Harkrader. This festive track is set to be available beginning today, on all digital music/video platforms.

Following their 2021 holiday release "Holiday Away" this new song captures the joy and spirit of the season, inviting listeners of all backgrounds to come together and celebrate. The lyrics reflect the essence of Christmas, highlighting cherished traditions, community, and the universal desire for peace and goodwill.

Lyrics Excerpt:

"Christmas will be here soon, and we'll all sing the Christmas tunes..."

The Gringos aim to spread joy and unity through their music, reminding us all of the warmth that the holiday season brings.

Christmas Will Be Here Soon - Lyric Video - The Gringos

