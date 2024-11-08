Summit Medical Staffing Named Fastest-Growing Company Of 2024 By SIA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FREMONT, Neb., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Medical Staffing, a leading provider of healthcare staffing solutions, has been named the #1 Fastest-Growing Company for 2024 by the Staffing Analysts (SIA). The recognition highlights the company's exceptional growth trajectory, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 181.5% between 2019 and 2023.

To qualify for the prestigious ranking, firms were required to achieve at least $1 million in revenue in 2019 and maintain a CAGR of 15% or more from 2019 to 2023, with growth based solely on organic expansion. Summit Medical Staffing's remarkable performance places it far above the median CAGR of 28.1% for other firms featured on the list.

"In the diverse market of medical staffing it is an honor to be recognized for the efforts that our team is putting forward. They are the heart of our organization and the reason we are able to continue to thrive in this industry," remarked Cheree Watts, CFO of Summit Medical Staffing.

This achievement underscores Summit's leadership in the healthcare staffing industry, where they provide critical staffing solutions in temporary staffing, direct hire, retained search, and temp-to-perm services. The rankings specifically exclude revenue from payrolling, PEO services, MSP fees, RPO, HRO, and other non-core staffing functions.

"We are honored and humbled to be named the fastest-growing company by SIA," said Bill Watts, CEO and President of Summit Medical Staffing . "Success at Summit is all about our people. Those we work with daily, those at the facilities and teams we contract with. We consider each person a part of our Summit family, and because of them, we continue to succeed. This recognition is a direct result of their dedication and commitment to excellence."

Summit Medical Staffing's rapid growth reflects its strong positioning in the U.S. healthcare staffing market, fueled by a commitment to delivering high-quality staffing solutions to hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers nationwide. The company has been recognized for its ability to adapt quickly to the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and facilities, ensuring continuity of care and service excellence.

"Customer Service is centric to everything we do at Summit," explained Pete Geldes, COO. "Communication between all of employees, on site or in the field, is imperative to building relationships. We are so fortunate to have such an amazing cohesive team at Summit!"

As Summit continues to scale its operations, the company remains focused on maintaining its culture of teamwork and collaboration, which has been instrumental in its success.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Fremont, NE, Summit Medical Staffing specializes in providing healthcare staffing solutions to hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities across the United States. With a focus on both temporary and permanent staffing, Summit Medical Staffing is committed to delivering exceptional service and building long-term partnerships with both clients and healthcare professionals.

