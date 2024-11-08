KEY Difference And Lisk Pioneer Program Ignite Web3 Innovation At Thailand Devcon 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This exclusive event , held at the luxurious 137 Pillars Suites & Residences in Bangkok, is designed to spotlight and accelerate the next wave of transformative Web3 startups.The competition offers startups a unique opportunity to gain fast-tracked entry into the Lisk Pioneer Program , a 4-month accelerator providing up to $100,000 in grants, strategic mentorship, and technical support.Participants will pitch their groundbreaking ideas to a panel of industry experts for a chance to join the program and unlock unparalleled resources to scale their innovations using Lisk's Layer 2 blockchain.Taking place on Tuesday, November 12, the event is set against Bangkok's stunning skyline, creating the perfect environment for networking and innovation. It is not just a competition-it's an entry point into the Lisk Pioneer Program and a gateway to exclusive industry connections, resources, and mentorship.Karnika Yashwant, CEO of KEY Difference, shared: "The Lisk Pioneer Program Pitching Competition isn't just about finding great ideas-it's about empowering startups to drive real change in the Web3 ecosystem. We're thrilled to host this event and bring the brightest minds together in Bangkok to create the future of blockchain."Empowering Startups with Grants & SupportThe Lisk Pioneer Program is dedicated to driving innovation in Web3 by equipping startups with the tools they need for success:- Grants of up to $100,000 to scale their projects- Technical and strategic support to navigate challenges and accelerate development- Mentorship from blockchain experts at KEY Difference and Lisk- Community growth opportunities to establish a strong user baseWhether you're a founder, investor, or enthusiast, the Lisk competition is your chance to be part of the next wave of blockchain pioneers at an event that sets the stage for innovation, collaboration, and real-world impact.Registration is now open at . Approval is required to attend.Why Thailand DevCon MattersDevcon has long been the crucible where groundbreaking blockchain projects are forged. In 2015, during Devcon 1, Nick Szabo's presentation on the history of blockchain technology laid foundational insights that continue to influence the industry today. Archivo DevconThis event is a launchpad for ambitious ideas to become transformative realities.In Thailand, blockchain technology is more than a trend; it's a catalyst for economic transformation. The Thai government has been actively promoting the adoption of blockchain technology through various initiatives. The Thailand 4.0 policy, launched in 2016, aims to transform the country into a digital economy driven by innovation and technology.By hosting the Lisk Pioneer Program Pitching Competition at DevCon in Bangkok, KEY Difference is aligning with Thailand's vision to become a regional hub for blockchain innovation, providing startups with a platform to contribute to this national ambition. It goes beyond mere competition; it's a chance to join the ranks of projects that have shaped the blockchain landscape, gaining recognition and support from industry leaders and peers.About KEY DifferenceKEY Difference is a pioneering force in blockchain innovation, shaping the Web3 ecosystem for over a decade. By fostering collaboration and supporting transformative ideas, KEY Difference empowers startups to build real-world solutions with lasting impact.For more information, visit keydifference & .

