Punyam Academy Has Launched Its New E-Learning Course On ISO 14065 Lead Auditor Training

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam Academy, a leader in management system training, has announced the launching of its latest e-learning course, which is intended to give professionals the knowledge with certification about abilities they need to become certified ISO 14065 Lead Auditors. Those who want to succeed in GHG emissions verification and environmental auditing can do the course, which focuses on GHG validation and verification and adheres to ISO 14065 standards. It is an Exemplar Global recognized course and also reasonably priced.



An International standard - ISO 14065:2020 describes the guidelines and specifications for organizations that validate and verify greenhouse gas emissions. Organizations that manage and report greenhouse gas emissions must use independent validation and verification procedures to guarantee the accuracy and dependability of their claims and reports. By demonstrating an organization's dedication to environmental management, ISO 14065 certification improves stakeholder relations, facilitates better decision-making, and increases organizational credibility. So, the demand of the ISO 14065 auditors is increased world-wide, organizations are under increasing pressure to show that they are committed to lowering greenhouse gas emissions as a result of the sustainability and environmental accountability.



The ISO 14065 lead Auditor training course includes handouts, lecture videos, and exams. There is total 10 sessions in the ISO 14065 lead auditor training. An overview of ISO 14065 and greenhouse gases, as well as its terms and definitions, principles, and clause-by-clause requirements, are covered in the ISO 14065:2020 Lead Auditor Training course. Other topics covered include documentation for organizations that validate and verify environmental information standards, internal audit processes and records, performing audit, audit terms and definitions, roles and responsibilities, nonconformity, and corrective action. Along with the video tutorials on above topics, internal audit checklist is also given in the handouts that help organizations to carry out validation and verification of environmental information standards based on ISO 14065.



For those who are interested in working with certifying bodies of quantifying and controlling carbon footprints in companies and projects, there is an ISO 14065 lead auditor course that helps them. Members of management teams, managers and staff in sectors in charge of measuring carbon footprints, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and reporting them, as well as those looking to advance their careers in environmental management and carbon footprint management in other sectors, will all benefit from it. To know more about the ISO 14065 lead auditor course, visit here: or contact us: ...



About Punyam Academy

Various online courses, e-books, PowerPoint presentations, documentation, and KPO services for client and other party audits are offered by Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd., a registered training provider. A leader in e-learning, training, and the certification of ISO and other management system standards is Punyam Academy. More than 200 courses covering 18 categories, instrument calibration, risk management, food safety officer, SA 8000 auditor, business improvement, and auditor are offered by Punyam Academy, a leading provider of training courses and services. Courses on QMS, EMS, OHSAS, food safety, IT Security and Services, and more than 50 management systems are also offered by the academy. Thus far, the courses have been completed by over 8,000 students from over 100 countries.









