First Early Childhood Exhibition Atelier And Conference In Singapore Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 November 2024 - In a groundbreaking event for early childhood education, Singapore will host the first-ever Reggio Children Mosaic of Marks, Words, Material and from Italy this November. Organised by Reggio Emilia in Asia for Children (REACH) and Reggio Children, together with municipal preschools and infant-toddler centres of Reggio Emilia, Italy, this prestigious gathering marks the start of a three-country international exhibition tour. Following its Singapore debut, the exhibition will travel to Harbin, Shanghai, Suzhou, and Nanjing in China before moving to Australia in 2025.





From 22-23 November 2024, at the Orchard Hotel Singapore, world-renowned experts from Reggio Children and municipal preschools and infant-toddler centres of Reggio Emilia, Italy, will lead educators from over 16 countries in exploring the acclaimed Reggio Emilia Approach to education. This exclusive event, the first Reggio Children conference in Singapore since 2018, will be conducted in English, Mandarin, and Italian. It will also feature a unique exhibition showcasing the extraordinary creativity of young minds.

Ms. Sun Xueling, Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Social and Family Development, will be the Guest-of-Honour and will address the delegates, including leaders, educators, trainers, and policymakers representing key stakeholders in the early childhood profession.



Conference delegates will also be invited to view the world-renowned Reggio Children exhibition Mosaic of Marks, Words, Material, which has previously travelled to ten countries.



The exhibition will be inaugurated on 21 November by His Excellency Dante Brandi, the Italian Ambassador to Singapore, who said, "Italy's contribution to the educational landscape is profound, offering new perspectives and approaches that complement Singapore's vision of education as a cornerstone of societal growth and development. The Reggio Emilia Approach to early childhood education pioneered in Italy stands as a testament to the power of creativity, exploration, and holistic development in young minds. This approach aligns beautifully with Singapore's commitment to fostering creativity and critical thinking, as well as nurturing the potential of every child. This event is a unique opportunity to strengthen the bonds between Italy and Singapore, fostering collaboration and mutual learning. Together, we can continue to inspire and support the educators who shape the future of our children, ensuring they receive the best start in life."

“Children are our future, and they have only one childhood. It is our responsibility to ensure that we are always learning and committing ourselves to the highest standards of practice in the learning and development of children in our care. This is especially important as the training, development, and well-being of educators directly impact the safety, care, and learning of children, which in turn affects families and society as a whole. The Reggio Emilia Approach to education has inspired educators worldwide for the last 65 years, and it continues to do so. We are excited to bring this landmark exhibition to Singapore to offer educators for the first time in Singapore and the region a firsthand opportunity to connect and learn from this groundbreaking approach.” said Bipasha Minocha, CEO of REACH.



Key Event Details:



Conference: Listening to Children's Languages through the Mosaic of Marks, Words, Material



Date: 22-23 November 2024

Location: Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238879

Guest of Honour: Ms Sun Xueling, Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs & Ministry of Social and Family Development Language: English, Italian and Mandarin



Date: 21st November to 20th December 2024

Location: REACH centre of excellence, 6A Stevens Road, Singapore

Guest of Honour: Italian ambassador to Singapore His Excellency Dante Brandi Language: English and Mandarin



International experts: Distinguished speakers from Reggio Children, Italy, will lead the dialogue on the Reggio Emilia Approach. We will also have a panel discussion with representations from Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and China on the interpretations of this approach in their own contexts



Mosaic of Marks, Words, Material Exhibition: A unique showcase of children's creativity from Reggio Emilia infant-toddler centres and pre-schools, providing valuable insights for educators.

Interactive Atelier Sessions: Hands-on exploration of mark-making tools and materials, helping educators translate experiences into practical applications.



Networking Opportunities: Connect with educators from Asia and beyond, sharing best practices and finding inspiration.

Exclusive Networking Reception: Join fellow professionals on the evening of November 22nd for relationship-building.

