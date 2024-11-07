(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Modified Starch Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Key Modified Starch Market Trend 2024-2033: Focus on Natural Ingredients and Traceability

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company 's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The modified starch market has shown strong growth, expected to rise from $12.12 billion in 2023 to $12.86 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.1%. Contributing factors include globalization, regulatory changes, industrialization, demand for gluten-free products, and expansion into non-food sectors.

Global Modified Starch Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The market is expected to grow steadily, reaching $16.34 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2%. This growth is driven by increasing demand for convenience foods, the growth of the functional foods market, expanding applications in the pharmaceutical industry, the need for sustainable packaging solutions, and trends towards gluten-free products. Key trends include clean label demands, functional food demand, rising health consciousness, and the expansion of the food industry.

Get Detailed Insights into the Global Modified Starch Market with Our Sample Report:

sample?id=6655&type=smp

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Modified Starch Market?

The surge in investments within the modified starch industry is expected to propel the growth of the market. Major players are investing in this sector to meet the increasing demand for modified starch across various applications, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and more.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

report/modified-starch-global-market-report

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Modified Starch Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, AAK Group, AGRANA, Tate & Lyle Ingredients Americas LLC, SMS Corporation, Manildra Group, Roquette Frères, Avebe U.A., MGP Ingredients Inc., Penford Corporation, PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk, Beneo GmbH, Grain Processing Corporation, Qindao CBH Co Ltd., Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, Advanced Biochemical (Thailand) Co Ltd., Everest Starch (India) Pvt Ltd., Emsland Inc., SPAC Starch Products (India) Ltd., Lipoid Kosmetik AG, Royal Ingredients Group, Shandong Fuyang Biotechnology Co Ltd., Shree Ambika Agro Processing Industries Pvt Ltd., Starch Asia Co Ltd., Rich Grains International LLC, Shanghai Riken Technology Co Ltd.

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Modified Starch Market Size?

In the modified starch market, companies are developing products like organic pea protein starch to maintain competitive advantages. Roquette Frères launched a new line of organic pea ingredients in October 2022, focusing on traceability and quality, responding to consumer demand for natural options.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Modified Starch Market?

The modified starch market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cationic Starch, Etherified Starch, Resistant Starch, Pre-Gelatinized

2) By Raw Material: Potato, Corn, Cassava, Wheat, Other Raw Materials

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Animal Feed, Paper-Making, Weaving And Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Modified Starch Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Definition of the Modified Starch Market

Modified starch is derived from grains and vegetables and treated to enhance its texture and stability in cooking. It's commonly used in food products that undergo high-temperature processing.

The Modified Starch Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Modified Starch Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Modified Starch Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into modified starch market size, modified starch market drivers and trends, modified starch market major players, modified starch competitors' revenues, modified starch market positioning, and growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Industrial Starch Global Market Report 2024

report/industrial-starch-global-market-report

Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2024

report/starch-derivatives-global-market-report

Potato Starch Global Market Report 2024

report/potato-starch-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.