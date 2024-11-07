Intermarché Is Testing Smart Carts To Improve The Shopping Experience For Its Customers

(MENAFN- Pressat) As part of a collaboration with Shopic and Capgemini, Intermarché is the first European retailer to trial a Smart Cart solution at its store in Provins, France (77 - Seine-et-Marne). Using a unique AI-powered device, each cart can automatically detect items. This initiative aims to enhance the shopping experience for customers and streamline the checkout process.

Enhancing Shopping with AI-Powered Smart Carts

In a joint effort to modernize the shopping experience, Intermarché has partnered with Shopic and Capgemini to pilot Smart Carts at its store in Provins, France (77 - Seine-et-Marne). The clip-on device, which can be easily attached to any standard cart, is powered by advanced computer vision technology, transforming it into a smart cart capable of recognizing thousands of items without the need for manual scanning. Customers can track their budget in real time, check their loyalty points, and see offers and promotions directly applied to their cart total. This innovation allows customers to manage their spending more effectively and reduces time spent at self-checkouts.

Another long-term goal is to integrate and personalize retail media features (such as advertisements and supplier offers throughout the shopping journey), ensuring relevant content that meets consumers' needs and enhances their shopping experience.

"Our collaboration with Intermarché demonstrates their visionary approach; it represents a significant step in bringing the benefits of online shopping to physical stores. By integrating our Smart Cart technology, Intermarché offers customers an innovative, interactive, and personalized shopping experience, as well as a secure, autonomous checkout solution," said Raz Golan, CEO and Co-Founder of Shopic.

Intermarché Launches an Active Innovation Policy Focused on Consumer Needs

Intermarché, a leading player in the French retail sector, is committed to driving innovation for the benefit of consumers and stores. The brand brings together over 3,000 independent business owners who develop tailored initiatives and services in their stores based on the specific needs and expectations of their customers. The smart carts are being tested exclusively at the Intermarché store in Provins (77).

"We are delighted with our collaboration with Shopic for this pilot project, which is an excellent opportunity to concretely test the benefits of AI, using computer vision, for retail. Customers of the Provins supermarket will benefit from a simplified, fast, and efficient shopping journey thanks to the smart carts," says Perrine Vignon, owner of Intermarché in Provins. As Intermarché continues to explore new ways to enhance the shopping experience, this pilot marks a key step in integrating AI to serve customers, offering an innovative, seamless, and personalized solution.

About Shopic

Shopic is at the forefront of transforming supermarkets with its advanced technologies. Shopic's mission is to bring the benefits of online shopping to physical stores, providing personalized, seamless experiences for shoppers while allowing retailers to optimize operations through data-driven insights.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a French company and a global leader in consulting, IT services, and digital transformation. The group's Innovation Directorate identifies new trends and, in partnership with its network of startups, supports companies in their transformation by leveraging the latest technologies. For more information:

About Les Mousquetaires Group

Founded in 1969, Les Mousquetaires Group brings together over 3,000 independent business owners and 150,000 employees, serving more than 4,000 local retail stores in France, Belgium, Poland, and Portugal. At the head of their stores, the Mousquetaires business owners form a collective of entrepreneurs deeply involved in the socio-economic landscape of their regions. To meet the needs of its brands-Intermarché, Netto (food); Bricomarché, Brico Cash, Bricorama (home improvement); Roady and Rapid Pare-Brise (mobility)-the Group has its own support services (integrated logistics centers, purchasing services, real estate...), as well as an agri-food division with nearly 60 factories, all located in France. For more information: Mousquetaire X Mousquetair LinkedI Instagra

