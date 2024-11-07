Spherix Global Insights Focuses On Earlier Use Of Advanced Treatments In Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) As A Catalyst For Better Patient Outcomes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Spherix Global Insights' White Paper Highlights Expansion and Strategies for Opportunities in HS.

EXTON, PA, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spherix Global Insights has published a new white paper, Earlier Diagnosis and Treatment: The Key to Better Outcomes in Hidradenitis Suppurativa , underscoring how early intervention with advanced therapies can significantly enhance patient outcomes in Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS). This chronic, inflammatory skin condition, which affects approximately 1% of the EU & US population, often goes undiagnosed or misdiagnosed for years, causing painful abscesses, scarring, and a profound reduction in quality of life.

The white paper draws on extensive data and expert insights to analyze current treatment patterns, barriers to early intervention, and the transformative potential of proactive therapeutic strategies in HS management. By promoting earlier diagnosis and intervention, the authors aim to address the gaps in awareness and treatment, supporting healthcare providers in optimizing outcomes for HS patients and improving long-term health prospects.

With advancements in biologic therapies, the HS treatment landscape is evolving, creating dynamic opportunities for innovation and market growth. This white paper offers a data-driven analysis of HS diagnosis and treatment trends, highlighting the potential for pharmaceutical innovation in a rapidly growing HS market.

Key Insights from the White Paper Include:

Impact of Early Diagnosis : Hidradenitis Suppurativa is often misdiagnosed as acne or other skin conditions, leading to delays in care for many patients. The data shows that early intervention with advanced therapies-especially biologics-can significantly improve outcomes and increase treatment adherence, particularly when treatment begins in moderate cases before disease progression.

Biologics as Transformative Therapies : Biologic therapies such as adalimumab and secukinumab are revolutionizing the management of moderate to severe HS. These therapies have shown impressive efficacy when introduced early, driving shifts in prescribing patterns. Dermatologists are increasingly considering biologics in moderate cases, yielding improved patient outcomes and underscoring the importance of advanced treatments at earlier disease stages.

Market Growth Potential : Increased awareness and diagnostics, coupled with novel therapeutic options, are driving growth. Current estimates from Komodo Health Inc. indicate the HS market is poised to grow significantly, with diagnosed and treated patients projected to more than double by 2035. The introduction of new therapies, including recent biologics, has driven a 27% increase in biologic-treated patients year-over-year, underscoring expanding market potential.

Strategies for the Future : To advance HS care, the white paper outlines actionable recommendations, including raising provider awareness, promoting multidisciplinary care, and improving access to biologic therapies through patient support programs and streamlined pathways.

Alice B. Gottlieb, MD, PhD, a dermatologist and rheumatologist as well as a clinical professor and medical director at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, New York states,“Hidradenitis suppurativa is one of the most challenging chronic inflammatory conditions we treat, with substantial unmet needs that call for innovative solutions. Advancements in early diagnosis and biologic therapies offer real hope, allowing us to intervene sooner and more effectively to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.”

Earlier Diagnosis and Treatment: The Key to Better Outcomes in Hidradenitis Suppurativa serves as an essential resource for healthcare providers, policymakers, industry leaders, and patient advocacy groups. By prioritizing early intervention and developing targeted therapies, pharmaceutical companies can make a significant impact on patient outcomes while addressing an evolving market with substantial potential.

