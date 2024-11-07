Southside Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TYLER, Texas, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Southside Bancshares, Inc., (NASDAQ:SBSI), parent company of Southside declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share. The cash dividend of $0.36 is scheduled for payment on December 6, 2024, to common stock of record on November 21, 2024.

About Southside Bancshares,

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $8.36 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, that wholly-owns Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently operates 53 branches and a network of 72 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas and the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.

