'TVBS Originals' Goes Global With TAICCA's Support, 'Living' Showcased In Busan Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2024 - TVBS is a leading media brand in Taiwan and the TVBS Originals drama "Living" set a record at the 59th Golden Bell Awards, winning six awards and becoming the most-awarded single drama in the network's history. The series achieved significant success in Taiwan and received its first nomination at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards this year. Supported by the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), "Living" was showcased at the award ceremony last month in Busan, South Korea, further elevating the international profile of Taiwanese audiovisual content. Wu Kang-Ren, nominated for "Best Lead Actor (Male)" for his role in "Living," attended the ceremony, highlighting Taiwan's strength in drama production and opening new international markets for Taiwanese original content.





The TVBS Originals drama ''Living'' participated in international awards with cultural support from TAICCA. (Image source: TVBS)

In recent years, TVBS has actively expanded into the international market, with multiple productions landing on global OTT platforms like Netflix, reinforcing its leadership in Asian content creation. This year, "Living" participated in international awards with cultural support from TAICCA, showcasing Taiwanese audiovisual talent on a larger global stage and boosting the visibility and competitiveness of Taiwanese content. This month, "Living" is set to debut on an OTT platform in Japan, offering more international audiences the opportunity to experience this uniquely Taiwanese production.



After being nominated for the 2024 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, "Living" continued its winning streak at the 59th Golden Bell Awards, taking home six awards. Highlights included the "Best Television Series Award," produced by Ruby Lin; Wu Kang-ren's win for "Best Leading Actor in a Television Series Award"; Yang Kuei-mei receiving "Best Leading Actress in a Television Series Award"; and Joseph Cheng winning "Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series Award" with his first nomination. Rising star Junior Hsieh was awarded the "Best Newcomer in a Television Series Award," and "Best Directing for a Television Series Award" was shared by directors Hsu Chao-Jen and Lin Chih-Ju. These accolades make "Living" the biggest winner at this year's Golden Bell Awards and underscore TVBS's commitment to high-quality original content.





Wu Kang-Ren, nominated for ''Best Lead Actor (Male)'' for his role in ''Living'', attended the 2024 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards ceremony. (Image source: Busan International Film Festival)

Looking ahead, TVBS plans to continue investing in original productions, bringing Taiwanese dramas and creative content to international audiences in alignment with government policies. Currently, TVBS Originals has several projects in development. In addition to the recently aired "Love on a Shoestring," both "Who's the Boss" and



"The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly" have completed production and are scheduled for release early next year. "Who's the Boss" and "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly" received support from TAICCA's "1 plus 4-T-content plan," designed to engage audiences and promote Taiwanese culture worldwide, advancing the goal of "Connecting the World, Empowering Taiwan."







