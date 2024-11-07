New Toll Brothers Model Homes Open In Breakwater Community In Panama City Beach, Florida

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive community offers single-family homes with access to a robust selection of amenities in sought-after Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of its professionally decorated model homes at Breakwater at Ward Creek in Panama City Beach, Florida. Located just minutes from the turquoise waters and gorgeous public beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, Breakwater at Ward Creek is a lifestyle-driven gated community featuring luxury single-family homes with outstanding included features and access to onsite amenities. The newly opened Sales Center and model homes are located at 232 Breakwater Boulevard in Panama City Beach.

“The newly opened model homes at Breakwater showcase the exceptional luxury designs that Toll Brothers offers and serve as an inspiration for the finish selections that home buyers will experience first-hand at our onsite Toll Brothers Design Studio,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida.









Breakwater at Ward Creek is an exclusive, gated community with award-winning coastal architecture situated on beautiful home sites, many with preserve or water views. The community includes approximately 350 exquisite new home sites with a variety of one- and two-story single-family home designs. Home buyers will be able to choose from three collections of home designs ranging from 1,666 to 3,242+ square feet of luxury living space. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Homes are priced starting at $431,995.

Homeowners at Breakwater will enjoy an idyllic Florida lifestyle with access to the future private amenities at the community, including a clubhouse, pool, indoor/outdoor gathering spaces, fire pit, pickleball courts, tennis courts, multi-purpose athletic field, and a fitness center. This community is in a convenient, centralized location just minutes from public beach access and Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport and Pier Park, featuring dining, shopping, and entertainment for all ages. Residents are also less than 20 minutes from the charming coastal town of Rosemary Beach, known for its unique architecture, pristine beaches, boutique shopping, robust dining options, and vibrant community atmosphere.









Quick move-in and move-in ready homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home right away. For more information on Breakwater at Ward Creek or to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (877) 958-1140 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL .

