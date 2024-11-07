Pritchard Unveils Exclusive Sustainable Cleaning Solutions In Boston Metro

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pritchard,

a

leading

provider of

eco-friendly

janitorial

services,

is

excited to

announce

the

launch

of

its

exclusive, limited-time offers, tailored specifically for Life Sciences, Education, Healthcare, Commercial Real Estate, or any other sector in the Boston Metro area. These offerings provide significant cost savings & reinforce Pritchard's unwavering commitment to sustainability & exceptional service quality across diverse industries. In today's competitive landscape, maintaining a clean, safe & sustainable environment is crucial for tenant satisfaction, research integrity & educational excellence.

TRANSFORMING WORKSPACES WITH SUSTAINABILITY & SAVINGS

In today's competitive landscape, maintaining a clean, safe & sustainable environment is crucial for tenant satisfaction, research integrity & educational excellence. Pritchard's new offers are designed to meet the unique needs of each vertical while delivering an average of 7% savings on janitorial expenses. The exclusive package includes:

Complimentary Initial Deep Cleaning Service

Experience our thoroughness & excellence firsthand.

10% Off Your First Year of Service with a 36-Month Contract

Enjoy long-term savings & consistent service.

Free Carpet Cleaning or Equipment Sanitization with a Signed Agreement

Address multiple cleaning needs & increase overall value.

WHY PRITCHARD

Sustainable

Practices |

Cost

Efficiency

|

Tailored Services

|

Reliable Support

CONTACT US TODAY!

PritchardIndustries | 617-275-5735 | One Beacon Street Boston, MA 02108

SOURCE Pritchard Industries

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED