Pritchard Unveils Exclusive Sustainable Cleaning Solutions In Boston Metro
Date
11/7/2024 2:01:06 PM
BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pritchard,
a
leading
provider of
eco-friendly
janitorial
services,
is
excited to
announce
the
launch
of
its
exclusive, limited-time offers, tailored specifically for Life Sciences, Education, Healthcare, Commercial Real Estate, or any other sector in the Boston Metro area. These offerings provide significant cost savings & reinforce Pritchard's unwavering commitment to sustainability & exceptional service quality across diverse industries. In today's competitive landscape, maintaining a clean, safe & sustainable environment is crucial for tenant satisfaction, research integrity & educational excellence.
TRANSFORMING WORKSPACES WITH SUSTAINABILITY & SAVINGS
In today's competitive landscape, maintaining a clean, safe & sustainable environment is crucial for tenant satisfaction, research integrity & educational excellence. Pritchard's new offers are designed to meet the unique needs of each vertical while delivering an average of 7% savings on janitorial expenses. The exclusive package includes:
Complimentary Initial Deep Cleaning Service
Experience our thoroughness & excellence firsthand.
10% Off Your First Year of Service with a 36-Month Contract
Enjoy long-term savings & consistent service.
Free Carpet Cleaning or Equipment Sanitization with a Signed Agreement
Address multiple cleaning needs & increase overall value.
WHY PRITCHARD
Sustainable
Practices |
Cost
Efficiency
|
Tailored Services
|
Reliable Support
CONTACT US TODAY!
PritchardIndustries | 617-275-5735 | One Beacon Street Boston, MA 02108
SOURCE Pritchard Industries
