Qatar Wins Seat At Executive Committee Of International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: The State of Qatar has won a seat at the Executive Committee of the International Criminal Organization (INTERPOL), in a new international achievement added to its record of security achievements in Asia and the world.

This victory came during the 92nd General Assembly of in the Scottish city of Glasgow, United Kingdom, from Nov. 4 to 7, in which the State of Qatar participated with a delegation to support its candidate headed by Assistant Undersecretary of the of Interior for Security Affairs HE Nayef bin Faleh bin Saud Al-Thani, and a number of officials from the Ministry of Interior.

Lieutenant Colonel Ali Mohammed Al Ali, Director of the Arab and International Communications Department at the Ministry of Interior, was elected as a representative of the Asian seat.

The elections witnessed strong competition between candidates from seven Asian countries, which reflects the great importance of this seat in strengthening the leadership role within the international organization.

In a statement following the announcement of the results, HE Sheikh Nayef bin Faleh bin Saud Al-Thani said that this achievement is the culmination of the State of Qatar's vision in supporting regional and international peace and stability, and its efforts to enhance its position in major international organizations, especially in the areas of international security and police cooperation.

His Excellency stressed that this victory reflects the confidence that the international community gives to the State of Qatar, and its pioneering role in establishing effective security standards that keep pace with the challenges of the era.

The Executive Committee of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) is the governing body responsible for supervising the implementation of the decisions of the General Assembly, and directing the work of the General Secretariat of INTERPOL.

The Committee plays a pivotal role in ensuring the continuity of the effective management of the organization, and meets three times a year to discuss and debate policies and trends that enhance security and international cooperation among member states.