East Point Peachtree International Film Festival Debuts, Positioning East Point As A Premier Film Hub In The Southeast

EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The East Point Peachtree International Festival (EPIFF), formerly known as the Peachtree Village International Film Festival (PVIFF), announces its inaugural event in East Point, Georgia, from November 7–10, 2024. For over 19 years, this highly acclaimed event has grown into a prominent global platform, now attracting more than 3,500 attendees annually. A new partnership with the East Point & Visitors Bureau has brought PVIFF to East Point as EPIFF, expanding its long-standing legacy with enhanced opportunities and programming for filmmakers, artists, and industry professionals.Official Welcome by Mayor Deana Holiday IngrahamOn November 7, East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham will open the festival with a press conference, presenting a proclamation to celebrate EPIFF's community impact. Mayor Holiday Ingraham notes, "East Point is thrilled to welcome the East Point Peachtree International Film Festival to our city, an event that not only celebrates creativity and diversity in the arts but also drives significant economic development. The increased visitor arrivals will not only generate additional revenue for our hospitality community but also for other local businesses. This festival attracts filmmakers, artists, and audiences from around the world, showcasing East Point as a dynamic hub of culture and innovation. We're proud to be a Georgia certified Camera-Ready City and support initiatives like these that boost local businesses and bring notoriety to our community. The East Point Peachtree International Film Festival is a shining example of the incredible momentum and vibrancy here in East Point.”Special Tribute to Rico Wade and the Dungeon FamilyOn Thursday, November 8, EPIFF will honor Rico Wade, a pioneer in Atlanta's music scene and co-founder of the Dungeon Family collective. Wade's contributions to music and culture will be celebrated in a special tribute, featuring appearances by Dungeon Family members, bringing an authentic Atlanta spirit to the festival.Honoring Distinguished GuestsEPIFF proudly welcomes a roster of celebrated guests. Award-winning actress Cassi Davis will receive the festival's Generational Barrier Breaker Award in recognition of her exceptional contributions to film and theater. Additional honored guests include producer and industry visionary Nia Hill, KJ Smith of Tyler Perry's Sistas, former East Point Mayor Patsy Jo Hilliard, and singer/songwriter Lydia Caesar. These distinguished individuals align with EPIFF's mission to support both seasoned and emerging voices in entertainment.Four-Day Event LineupEPIFF promises an exciting array of events, kicking off with a press conference and brunch on November 7 and continuing with panels, workshops, and networking events. Producers from Tyler Perry Studios will feature in a high-profile panel and during the festival's awards ceremony. The event will showcase 60 film screenings, panel discussions with filmmakers, a pitch contest, and much more, with opportunities for participants to engage deeply in the industry.Spotlight on East Point's Growing Film IndustryNina Packer will present a keynote on the future of the film business in East Point, highlighting the city's potential as a major hub for entertainment. Through its year-round training and development programs, EPIFF is committed to positioning East Point as a leader in film and television production across the Southeast, spotlighting the city's readiness for future film projects and industry growth.Dee Dee Murray is an accomplished entertainment professional with over 35 years of industry experience. As the owner of Murray Media Production Partners, LLC, she provides film permitting facilitation, entertainment industry consulting, and a range of a la carte services that support the growing motion picture industry in Georgia. Her clients have included the DeKalb Entertainment Commission, the City of Decatur Film Office, and the Historic Apollo Theatre in New York.Transitioning from a successful music executive career to film, Dee Dee now works as a Key Assistant Location Manager in Georgia's thriving film industry. She has contributed to high-profile productions such as The Electric State (Netflix), Blue Beetle (DC Comics), Secret Headquarters (Sony Pictures), The Curse of Bridge Hollow (Netflix), Queens (ABC/Disney), and P-Valley (Season 3, Starz/Lionsgate).A Savannah State University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts, Dee Dee's music industry background includes supporting iconic artists like The Whispers, The Gap Band, MC Hammer, Full Force, and Freddie Jackson. She played a key role in the development of the Dungeon Family, working closely with OutKast and Goodie Mob. Dee Dee also managed Organized Noize Productions, which helped shape the careers of several award-winning artists. Her contributions are featured in the Netflix documentary The Art of Organized Noize, which highlights the production company's lasting musical impact.Dee Dee's career also includes leadership roles such as General Manager of Big Boi's (OutKast) Purple Ribbon Records, Executive Director of Clifford“T.I.” Harris' K.I.N.G. Foundation, and Director of A&R Administration at Savvy Records (Perri“Pebbles” Reid's label). She has been an active member of the Atlanta Chapter of The Recording Academy since 2004, serving as Governor and National Trustee from 2006-2011. During her tenure, she was a member of the National Executive, Finance, and Membership Committees.For more information on the EPIFF Film Festival, visit .About East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau (EPCVB)The East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau (EPCVB) is dedicated to promoting East Point, Georgia, as a dynamic destination for business, leisure, and tourism. With a focus on fostering economic growth through tourism and community engagement, EPCVB works to showcase East Point's vibrant cultural scene, rich history, and proximity to Atlanta's major attractions. By partnering with local businesses and organizations, EPCVB curates events and experiences that highlight East Point's diverse offerings while driving tourism and supporting economic development. Learn more about visiting or partnering with EPCVB at .

