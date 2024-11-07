Currency Sorter Market To Reach $18.1 Billion Globally, By 2032 At 8.9% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Currency Sorter to Hit $18.1 Bn by 2032, Driven by an 8.9% CAGR Surge in Cash Management Innovations

- Allied Market ResearchNEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Growth associated with commercial banks and the retail industry, increase in demand for automated cash handling products, surge in demand for technologically advanced self-service machines, increased application areas, and inclination of consumers toward digital transaction solutions, drive the market growth.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Currency Sorter Market by Product Type (Note Sorter & Counter, Coin Sorter & Counter, and Currency Counterfeit Detector), Sorter Machine Size (Small Size, Middle Size, and Large Size), and End User (Banks & Financial Institutions, Retailers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global currency sorter market was valued at $7.8 billion 2022 and is estimated to reach $18.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032.Request PDF Brochure:Prime determinants of growthThe global currency sorter market is influenced by several factors, including growth associated with commercial banks & retail industry, increase in demand for automated cash handling products, surge in demand for technologically advanced self-service machines, increased application areas, and inclination of consumers toward digital transaction solutions. However, increase in the use of virtual money is expected to hamper the currency sorter market growth. Furthermore, several governments are committed to promoting the introduction of a cashless society. Increase in adoption of smartphone applications for digital transactions drives the market growth. However, developing economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions possess high potential for expansion of retail industry, which is expected to drive the growth of currency sorter market during the forecast period.The currency counterfeit detector segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.By product type, the indexed note sorter and counter segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market revenue, owing to the integration of advanced sensor technologies, including infrared sensors and spectral imaging, to enhance the precision of discrimination in the global market. However, the currency counterfeit detector segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the integration of AI and ML algorithms into bank currency sorters, enabling them to adapt to change in patterns in currency features and counteract increasingly sophisticated counterfeiting techniques, which boosts the global market.Inquire Before Buying:The small size segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBy sorter machine size, the small size segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global currency sorter market revenue. This is attributed to the increasingly adopted comprehensive fitness sorting capabilities, assessing the quality and condition of banknotes to ensure that only fit the currency remains in circulation. However, the middle size segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2032, due to the integration of advanced counterfeit detection technologies, such as multi-spectral imaging and ultraviolet sensors, which improve the middle-range note sorter machine's ability to detect counterfeit banknotes accurately and efficiently.The banks and financial institutions segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBy end user, the banks and financial institutions segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global currency sorter market revenue, owing to the large amount of cash currency and coins that are being handled by banks, which has led to the dominance of the BFSI segment in the banknote/currency sorter market. Banks are a vital part of maintaining currency circulation and have contributed to the domination of this segment. However, the retailer's segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growing number of retailers opting for currency/banknote sorters to ensure consistent count and reduce human error in accounting, which are expected to result in the retailers segment becoming the fastest-growing segment.Asia-Pacific maintain its dominance by 2032Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market revenue, owing to increase in preference for digital transactions, driven by the convenience and safety associated with contactless payments, which has influenced the demand for note-sorting solutions. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in the adoption of digital payment methods that coexists with the demand for currency sorters, as businesses and financial institutions seek comprehensive solutions to manage both physical and digital currency.Leading Market Players: -JulongArihant Maxsell Technologies Private LimitedToshiba International CorporationAditya Systems & SolutionsJetex Infotech Pvt. Ltd.KISAN ELECTRONICS.Beijing Grace Ratecolor Technology Co., Ltd.Giesecke+Devrient GmbHGodrej GroupGRGBankingThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global currency sorter market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Request Customization:Key Benefits for StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global currency sorter market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing global currency sorter market opportunities.Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the global currency sorter market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing currency sorter market opportunity.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global currency sorter market outlook.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the currency sorter market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional and global currency sorter market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, market growth strategies, and currency sorter market forecast.Currency Sorter Market Report Highlights:By Product TypeNote Sorter and CounterCoin Sorter and CounterCurrency Counterfeit DetectorBy Sorter Machine SizeSmall SizeMiddle SizeLarge SizeBy End UserBanks and Financial InstitutionsRetailersOthersBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada)Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)Middle East (Gcc Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)☑Trending Reports at Discounted Price:Australia and Canada Travel Insurance MarketTakaful Insurance MarketPeer to Peer Lending MarketFuel Cards MarketRisk Advisory Service MarketFinancial Calculators MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285...@kokate1991

