Turkey Tips For A Stress-Free Thanksgiving Feast

Time to Start Planning Your Thanksgiving Meal

Today, the National Turkey Federation (NTF) shared helpful tips for Americans purchasing and preparing turkey to be served on the Thanksgiving table. With the holiday just over two weeks away, NTF highlighted the robust availability of turkey products featured at retailers nationwide as well as its comprehensive guide to preparing the holiday turkey,

Thanksgiving 101 .

Check out the National Turkey Federation's Thanksgiving 101 Guide for all your Turkey Day FAQs. This guide has everything from how to safely thaw your turkey to endless recipes for leftovers and more!

"Turkey has a unique and historic place in American culture and takes center-stage on the Thanksgiving table. America's turkey producers are proud to offer our nation's consumers an immense variety of turkey products this Thanksgiving," said Leslee Oden, NTF President and CEO. "From whole birds to more tailored cuts, turkey products are hitting the shelves of supermarkets nationwide, ensuring that every American can have a Thanksgiving feast complete with turkey on the table. We encourage everyone to learn more about how to prepare delicious turkey and ensure a perfect holiday meal!"

Planning ahead is the key to securing a turkey that meets specific meal needs. If there is a particular weight or style of turkey you require, you'll want to shop early or contact your local grocery store to find out when those products will be available. As you start to plan your meal, check out NTF's comprehensive

Thanksgiving 101

for turkey tips and recipes.

Food Safety at Thanksgiving

Food safety is essential to ensure a safe Thanksgiving. NTF recommends following the four core food safety practices:



Clean : Wash hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. Ensure surfaces are clean both before and after handling raw turkey.



Separate : Prevent cross-contamination by using different cutting boards to separate raw turkey from produce and other items you are preparing.



Cook : Cook your turkey to a minimum internal temperature of 165 ° F as measured by a food thermometer. Cooking to the proper temperature will kill all bacteria with absolute certainty.

Chill : Chill leftovers immediately and use or freeze leftovers within three to four days.

In addition, never rinse your turkey as that can spread bacteria that might be present around the kitchen.

Thanksgiving 101: Must-Have Tips for the Perfect Feast

Whether you're welcoming the whole family or hosting Friendsgiving, we've got you covered with Thanksgiving 101. This central hub includes endless

turkey recipes

and everything commonly searched for when preparing your Thanksgiving turkey:



How to thaw turkey



Preparing a whole turkey



How to carve a turkey



Cooking your turkey

Checking the temperature of your turkey

Turkey on the Grill and Smoker

In addition to a traditional roasted turkey, consider

smoking your turkey

for a tasty twist.

Looking Forward to Leftovers

Whether you're crafting the ultimate leftover sandwich or seeking something a bit different, we have a variety of

recipes

to transform your Thanksgiving turkey leftovers.

How to Freeze Turkey

Freezing leftover turkey is a great way to keep leftovers longer and save on the grocery bill. It's best to freeze turkey within one day of cooking for optimal texture and taste. Leftover turkey freezes well for up to six months if properly handled, packed and frozen.

About the National Turkey Federation

The National Turkey Federation (NTF) is the national advocate for America's turkey farmers and producers, raising awareness for its members' products while strengthening their ability to profitably and safely deliver wholesome, high-quality and nutritious food to consumers worldwide. NTF is the sole national trade association exclusively representing the turkey industry; its members account for more than 95 percent of all U.S. turkey production.

