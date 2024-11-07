SWELL, A Liquidity Staking Protocol, Will Be Initially Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering trading , will initially list SWELL, a cutting-edge (ETH) liquid staking protocol, on the LSD Zone. For all CoinW users, the SWELL/USDT will be officially available for trading on November 7th 2024, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of SWELL, we are launching the“ SWELL bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 10,000 USDT.







Swell Network: A Revolutionary Staking Solution for ETH Holders

Swell Network is pioneering ETH liquid staking with an advanced platform that serves stakers, node operators, and the broader Ethereum ecosystem. Users staking ETH on Swell receive swETH tokens, which not only represent staked ETH but also yield rewards within the DeFi space. Swell's L2 Proof of Restake mechanism enhances network security, liquidity, and asset utilization, establishing it as a compelling choice for ETH stakers. Currently, the protocol has amassed a significant on-chain Total Value Locked (TVL) of $1.28 billion, underscoring its traction and potential in the market.

Expanding Utility and Decentralization Through Swell DAO and SWELL Tokenomics

Swell's governance model empowers SWELL token holders with substantial decision-making capabilities within the Swell DAO. Token holders can participate in protocol governance, influencing aspects such as node operator management, reward distribution, fee adjustments, and treasury allocations. With a total supply of 10 billion SWELL tokens, the protocol has earmarked 8.5% for the Voyage airdrop, rewarding early supporters and stakers. As Swell Network grows, its governance structure and incentive strategies are designed to foster a balanced ecosystem for all participants.

Swell's unique features, including atomic deposits and swNFTs (staking NFTs), provide an efficient, non-custodial solution for ETH stakers. While swETH/swNFT offers liquidity and re-staking options, it also brings innovative risk factors that may challenge DeFi integration. Nevertheless, Swell's transparent, open-market approach creates a compelling staking alternative.

10,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 10,000 USDT equivalent SWELL prize pool will be up for grabs from November 7th, 2024, at 10:00 to November 14th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 10,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges . Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About SWELL

Swell is Ethereum's re-staking yield layer, offering liquid staking and re-staking primitives for DeFi, along with the first vertically integrated Layer2 re-staking rollup.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: marketing(at)coinw.com