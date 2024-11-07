SHOES FOR CREWS® INTRODUCES INNOVATIVE SLIP-RESISTANT OUTSOLE TECHNOLOGY WITH 4-SEASON GRIPTM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The new 4-Season GripTM rubber outsole technology, which provides traction on ice and wet, oily, and greasy surfaces, is now featured in select industrial, athletic, and dress styles.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoes For Crews ,® a global provider of safety footwear solutions that pioneered slip-resistant shoes in 1984, announces its revolutionary,

new slip-resistant outsole that provides year-round, all-weather traction with the launch of 4-Season GripTM (4SGTM). An game changer, 4SG is slip-resistant on ice as well as wet, dry, oily, and greasy surfaces. The 4SG rubber outsole provides all-weather traction, eliminating the need for ice cleats; its compound is free of sharp elements, making it a go-to solution for both indoor and outdoor use.

"For 40 years, we've been dedicated to protecting the workforce with our slip-resistant footwear. Having created the initial solution to slips and falls, we're proud to continue the evolution of protective footwear with our 4SG outsole technology," said Donald Watros, President and CEO of Shoes For Crews. "4SG is one of the many tech innovations that Shoes For Crews is bringing to the market to keep employees safe on the job in various environments."

The all-new Shoes For Crews 4SG solves one of the most significant challenges in slip-resistant footwear, keeping a grip on ice as the ground temperatures plummet. With standard rubber outsoles, the colder it gets, the more the rubber hardens, reducing the outsole's grip on the ground. This innovative 4SG technology maintains slip-resistant protection in cold and icy environments. The rubber compound is free of sharp elements and won't damage floors, making it a convenient choice for those who need to move freely from indoors to outside.

To learn more about Shoes For Crews' 4SG technology and footwear, visit .

ABOUT SHOES FOR CREWS ®

Shoes For Crews® is a leading designer and manufacturer of slip-resistant footwear, protecting millions worldwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Shoes For Crews began producing slip-resistant footwear in 1984 with a mission to create a safer workplace. The Company's focus is to deliver best-in-class safety footwear with superior slip-resistant outsole technology, unmatched comfort, and on-trend styling through a complete line of slip-resistant footwear designed to bring each employee home safely. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Shoes For Crews

