Wit Group Earns Recognition As A Top 100 Fastest-Growing Company By Clutch

North Carolina's WiT Group is named a Clutch Top 100 Fastest-Growing Company of 2024 and appears on over 50 prestigious lists including Top SEO Firm

- Aidan Eaton, Creative Director and Managing PartnerCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WiT Group, a leading full-service digital marketing agency , is thrilled to announce it has been named one of the Clutch Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies of 2024. This recognition by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, highlights WiT Group's dedication to delivering measurable client results."We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Clutch as a top 100 fastest-growing company," said Josh Mangum, Founder at WiT Group. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who are passionate about helping businesses achieve their digital marketing goals.”This recognition is just one of many recent achievements for WiT Group. In 2024, the agency was also featured on over 50 of Clutch's prestigious company lists, solidifying its expertise in SEO , digital marketing, web design, and more."Being named a leader in so many categories by Clutch further validates our commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services that drive measurable results," said Aidan Eaton, Creative Director and Managing Partner of WiT Group.WiT Group's success is built on a foundation of performance-driven marketing . The agency offers various engagement models, including pay-for-performance (PFP) advertising, ensuring their success is directly tied to the client's ROI."We believe in a true partnership approach," said David Teller, Director of Digital Marketing at WiT Group. "Our success hinges on our client's success. That's why we go beyond campaign management and become invested partners in their growth."About WiT GroupWiT Group is a full-service digital marketing agency that helps businesses achieve their online marketing goals. With a team of experienced professionals, WiT Group offers a wide range of services, including SEO, PPC, web design, content marketing, and social media marketing. The agency is committed to providing its clients with measurable results and a transparent, communicative approach.About ClutchClutch is the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, empowering better business decisions. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past six consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023. To access the complete list of 2024 award winners, please visit: .Please visit for a FREE business audit.

