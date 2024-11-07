Special Veteran's Event: Vietnam Vet Rev. Bill Mcdonald 'Warriors-We Are Just One'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spiritual Awakenings Int'l. honors Veterans, Military, and First Responders with a talk by Rev. Bill McDonald, who endured soul-jarring experiences in Vietnam.

- AJ Parr, Spiritual JournalistCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a door-gunner crew chief in Huey helicopters, Rev. Bill McDonald was wounded and shot down multiple times. He understands the long-term effects of war on his fellow soldiers. Now a minister, author, and healer, he will present online"WARRIORS-We Are Just One" on November 16, 2024 at 1 PM Eastern Time.The public is invited to this FREE annual event sponsored by Spiritual Awakenings International honoring Veterans, Military, and First Responders. This one-hour live presentation will be followed by a fifteen-minute question and answer period through the open Zoom chat. Those interested can learn more and register to attend online for FREE: WARRIORS: We Are Just One - Rev. Bill McDonald (spiritualawakeningsinternational)Rev. Bill McDonald has had many mystical experiences, including three Near-Death Experiences (NDEs). He is an international motivational speaker, energy healing teacher, award-winning poet, yoga meditation teacher, and Vietnam combat veteran. He has received a Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, 14 Air Medals, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and other awards. He was honored by President Biden in 2022 for his lifetime commitment to service to the veteran community and also recognized with a State of California Assembly Resolution in 2023 for his lifetime achievements to the veteran community.Rev. McDonald is currently in the middle of a three-year global speaking tour in Asia, Europe, India, and the Middle East. He gives self-healing workshops worldwide for free, never charging for his services and talks.Every November, in recognition of Veterans/Remembrance Day, Spiritual Awakenings International (SAI) honors veterans, military, and first responders. Many of these people have reported Spiritually Transformative Experiences (STEs), such as Near-Death Experiences (NDEs) or even After-Death Communication with comrades who have fallen on the battlefield. Unfortunately, active-duty military and first responders often hesitate to reveal their experiences for fear such disclosure might be misunderstood and interfere with their reputations or opportunities for promotion. Likewise, many veterans and retired first responders have waited years to share their STE experiences for fear of losing their benefits. Spiritual Awakenings International offers veterans, military, and first responders a positive platform to share their stories.The mission of Spiritual Awakenings International is to spread awareness of Spiritually Transformative Experiences of all types and support a global community of those interested in these experiences. The SAI YouTube channel offers a variety of speakers from many walks of life. A special playlist has been compiled of veteran, military, and first responders' stories.

Rev. Bill McDonald: "Amazing Grace" A True Miracle Story

