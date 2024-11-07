(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PNY ®

announced today the newest addition to its Flash Memory Card and Flash Memory Card Reader assortment, the ultra-fast PRO Elite Prime and Performance Prime product lines. PNY PRO Elite PrimeTM microSD Flash Cards

and PNY Performance PrimeTM microSD Card Reader work together to achieve ultra-fast performance and to satisfy the needs of extreme users with highly demanding tasks. Utilizing the latest technology, experience extreme performance with transfer speeds of up to 200MB/s read and up to 150MB/s write. The PRO Elite Prime microSD Cards expand PNY's capacity offerings to new levels, with 64GB to 1.5TB available, achieving next-level performance in high-capacity options.3,4

PRO Elite Prime microSD Flash Cards

PNY 64GB-1.5TB PRO Elite Prime Class 10 U3 V30 A2 microSD Cards offer extreme performance for professionals and advanced users that demand higher storage capacities and faster read and write speeds. Featuring U3 technology and V30 Video Speed Class, the PRO Elite Prime microSD is ideal for capturing high-quality HD photography and 4K Ultra HD videography at 4096 x 3072 resolution. Boasting an A2 App Performance rating, PRO Elite Prime microSDs are fully optimized for running apps directly from the card, delivering faster app launches and better performance. PRO Elite Prime offers a broad range of densities perfect for easy file management and all expanded storage needs. Whether you need storage for small or large files, PRO Elite Prime offers up to 1.5TB of capacity, ensuring professionals never have to compromise on storage. 3,4

Performance Prime Card Reader

Built to offload media from a microSD card at extreme speeds, the Performance Prime USB 3.2 Gen 1 microSD Card Reader is an essential tool for professionals, content creators, and advanced users to boost their productivity when working with hefty media files. Achieve ultra-fast transfers anywhere with the lightweight and compact design meticulously crafted for reliability, durability, and portability. Whether importing a large number of image files from a recent photo shoot, or offloading drone footage to edit for your client's video project, the Performance Prime microSD Card Reader will help you get it onto your computer faster so you can get to work.3,4



Versatile Compatibility

With the PRO Elite Prime microSD, quickly record and capture high-quality content, boost storage capacity and improve app performance on a multitude of compatible microSD-enabled host devices, such as smartphones, tablets, drones, action cameras, surveillance cameras, gaming consoles and more. The included PNY SD adapter expands compatibility even further to devices with a full-size SD card slot, such as a DLSR or mirrorless digital camera. With the latest USB 3.2 Gen 1 technology and the widely compatible Type-A connector on the Performance Prime Card Reader, quickly and conveniently store and transfer data to Type-A enabled laptop and desktop computers. Enjoy compatibility with USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 3.0 and backwards compatibility with USB 2.0 connections.3,4

Exceptional Speed Performance

The PRO Elite Prime microSD and Performance Prime Card Reader offer next-level speeds and storage benefits that are crucial to enhancing the productivity of advanced tech users and creative professionals. Achieve superior performance with PNY's state-of-the-art PRO Elite Prime microSD, with blazing-fast read speeds of up to 200MB/s and write speeds of up to 150MB/s when used with the Performance Prime microSD Card Reader. 3,4

Product Specifications: PNY PRO Elite Prime Class 10 U3 V30 A2 microSD Flash Memory Cards:



Capacities: 64GB-1.5TB2

Format: microSDXC

Interface: UHS-I

Speed Class: Class 10, U3

Video Speed Class: V30

App Performance: A2

Read Performance: Up to 200MB/s3

Transfer Speed: Up to 150MB/s write3 Compatibility: microSD equipped mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, cameras, drones, and computers.

Product Specifications: PNY Performance Prime USB 3.2 Gen 1 microSD Flash Memory Card Reader:



Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1

Read Performance: Up to 200MB/s3

Transfer Speed: Up to 150MB/s write3

Connector: USB Type-A

Housing: Metal Compatibility: Type-A equipped mobile devices such as smartphones & tablets and PC & Mac laptop & desktop computers.

For compatible PNY flash card & card reader details please visit:

Product Availability

PNY PRO Elite Prime Class 10 U3 V30 A2

microSD Flash Memory Cards are available now at the SRP's below. PNY Performance Prime USB 3.2 Gen 1 microSD Flash Memory Card Reader is coming soon to Amazon on November 14th at the SRP below. Contact a PNY account manager for details or purchase through or

PNY PRO Elite Prime microSD Flash Cards:



64GB 3-Pack: $30.99

128GB 2-Pack: $32.99

256GB: $29.99

512GB: $49.99

1TB: $97.99

1.5TB: $109.99 128GB All-In-One Kit with Performance Prime Card Reader: $28.99

Performance Prime microSD Card Reader

$12.99

Click here for the press kit.

Keep Current on PNY Technologies and XLR8 Gaming News

Follow @pnytechnologies

and @XLR8Gam1ng

on Facebook, X , Instagram and join our corporate community on LinkedIn.



About PNY Technologies and XLR8 Gaming

Create, store, and game with PNY. Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®️, Inc. celebrates almost 40 years of global business excellence as a leading manufacturer and supplier of cutting-edge NVIDIA®️ GeForce®️ Consumer and Professional GPU solutions, Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, Solid State Drives, and Computer Memory Upgrade Modules. Designed for casual and professional gamers, creators, tech enthusiasts, and hobbyists; the company's gaming-visualization, photography-videography, mobility, and business solutions are widely available from major retail, e-tail, and wholesale outlets internationally.

Headquartered in the USA, PNY maintains facilities in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

XLR8 Gaming, PNY Technologies' brand designed for gaming and modding enthusiasts, powers their journey towards the ultimate PC experience.

(1) © 2024 PNY Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. The PNY logo is a registered trademark of PNY Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners and no affiliation between PNY and such owners should be inferred.

(2) For Flash Media Devices, 1 megabyte = 1 million bytes; 1 gigabyte = 1 billion bytes. Actual useable capacity may vary. Some of the listed capacity is used for formatting and other functions, and thus is not available for data storage.

(3) Engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond

UHS-I 104MB/s. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. Based on PNY internal testing; performance may be lower depending on the host devices and user's settings and configurations. Speed quoted for USB 3.2 Gen 1/USB 3.0 devices. Write speed may be lower. Speed is based on PNY standard with USB 2.0 (3MB/s) write speed. Performs at USB 2.0 speeds when used with 2.0 devices.

(4) For compatible PNY flash card & card reader details please visit



Contact:

PNY Technologies, Inc

[email protected]



SOURCE PNY

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED