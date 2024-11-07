Amsted Automotive To Demonstrate Range-Extending EV And HEV Technology And Broad Range Of Advanced Metallurgy Capabilities At MEMA OE Conference



Gains in overall vehicle efficiency, packaging and sustainability can all be achieved through Amsted metallurgy

Amsted innovative technologies for EV and HEV powertrains extend range and improve performance and efficiency

Award-winning powder metal and advanced metal-shaping is the foundation of next-generation Industry-leading processes and design capabilities meet customer needs in quickly evolving automotive

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metal-forming is literally the foundation of every new-vehicle development program. Amsted Automotive's award-winning powder metal and market-leading metal-stamping and cold-forming technology provide the opportunity to automakers for gains in overall vehicle efficiency, packaging and sustainability. The extraordinarily broad range of metal-shaping technology provided by Amsted will be demonstrated at the 2024 MEMA OE Conference, November 12-13, 2024, in Novi, Michigan.

Amsted Automotive examples on display will include electric motor housings, actuators, electric and hybrid vehicle battery trays, gears, brake pistons and various suspension and chassis components. Demonstrations will also feature the use of Soft Magnetic Composites (SMC) in an electric motor.

Amsted's process capabilities and product knowledge enables the production of complex designs that reduce material waste and improve overall performance and efficiency.

The Amsted display will also include the company's superior range-extending EV and HEV powertrain solutions including a unique eAxle Disconnect system for EV and Hybrid platforms. This technology is in production, providing smooth shifts between 2-wheel drive and 4-wheel drive modes in less than 20 milliseconds.

Amsted Automotive's latest efficiency and performance-improving innovation is its Multi-Speed Shift Technology will launch in an EV production vehicle in 2026. This multi-speed shift technology uses integrated One-Way-Clutch (OWC) functionality to optimize function, efficiency, range and cost in EV and HEV drivetrains. This technology can provide flexible system solutions to achieve smooth and quick shift transitions with simplified shift controls compared to conventional technology.

MEMA represents the largest manufacturing sector in the United States - the vehicle supplier industry - with more than 4.8 million jobs. The MEMA OE Conference brings together executives, engineers and buyers from auto manufacturers and automotive supplier companies to discuss current and future challenges and work together to develop solutions.

Participants in this event can visit Amsted in booth #200 to see examples of all these technologies. The event takes place November 12-13, 2024, at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

About Amsted Automotive

In 2021, Amsted Automotive brought together Means Industries Inc., Transform Automotive, SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive, off-highway and mining industries with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The team combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a leader in precision products and efficiency solutions for electrified, hybrid and ICE propulsion systems. Amsted Automotive Group plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia.