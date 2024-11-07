J&K: BJP Terms NC’S Resolution On Article 370 Restoration ‘Fraud’

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Nov 7 (IANS) R.S. Pathania, BJP MLA from Ramnagar Assembly constituency said that the for restoration of 370 passed by the majority National (NC) in the Assembly was a 'fraud on the people of J&K'.

Pathania said it is unfortunate that the ruling NC has compromised the integrity of the Assembly, and made a 'joke' of democracy by bringing a resolution that questions a decision of the country's Parliament.

“This is a fraud, a drama, that has been attempted with the people of J&K. Article 370 is history now. The Supreme Court has said that there is nothing like special status. It is as simple as that. This assembly, which is a statute under the Reorganisation Act, cannot question Parliament and the Supreme Court.

“There is no question of that. The resolution passed through a voice vote by the assembly on Wednesday was a piece of paper, a piece of scrap even if a peon or a clerk receives it, he will throw it into the dustbin,” Pathania told some reporters after coming out of the Assembly when it was adjourned till Thursday.

Referring to Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and PDS minister Satish Sharma, both belonging to the Jammu division, Pathania said, there are some 'Jaichands' (traitors) from Jammu, but they have been exposed now.

"People have understood what they did. They have knelt before pro-Pakistan and pro-separatist narratives. This narrative is a fraud and there is no legal or constitutional basis of that narrative. This narrative has resulted in the killings of security forces personnel and civilians,” he said.

Other BJP MLAs said the BJP will not allow the "illegal passage" of a resolution in the Assembly over an issue that has been settled by Parliament.

Talking about the brawl inside the house today when the Awami Itihad Party (AIP) MLA, Sheikh Khurshid displayed a poster in the well of the house seeking restoration of Article 370, the BJP MLAs blamed the Speaker and the house marshals, saying that no member has the right to bring posters inside the house.

They argued that given the security scenario, each member should have been thoroughly searched before being allowed to enter the house.

They also alleged that in the garb of trying to restore Article 370, NC was attempting to fulfil its manifesto of renaming the Shankaracharya hillock as Takht-e-Sulaiman and Hari Parbat hillock as 'Koh-e-Maran'.