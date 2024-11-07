The new KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO will be available at KTM AVTODOM dealerships in spring 2025

(MENAFN- Abtodom)



KTM is proud to present the long-awaited new product — the flagship model of the TRAVEL series — the KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO. Fans of the brand are already showing great interest in the new model. It offers a whole range of innovative solutions for adventure lovers. Deliveries of the motorcycle to KTM AVTODOM dealerships are expected in spring 2025.



This motorcycle was created in Austria. It demonstrates the next stage in the evolution of touring motorcycles. The KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO is an innovative model with an emphasis on technology and convenience. The revolutionary AMT system is at its core. The automated mechanical transmission allows choosing between manual gear shifting and fully automatic mode. This solution guarantees optimal control and controllability in all conditions.



The unique Camshift technology allows achieving 173 hp and 145 Nm of torque. It is implemented in a 1350 cc engine. This meets the Euro 5+ standards. The motorcycle has become more powerful and economical thanks to the improved valve timing technology.



Engineers have rethought some technical ideas to take comfort and safety to a new level. KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO is equipped with a semi-active WP suspension (SAT) with wide adjustment options. The suspension has no analogues. It has a unique operating principle. Electronically controlled magnetic valves provide variable damping depending on the type and characteristics of the road surface and on the riding style. The motorcycle instantly adapts to the type of surface and the condition of the road surface, even if they are changeable. High-class comfort and safety of travel are ensured thanks to this.



Other important features also provide safety and comfortable driving. The model is equipped with advanced cruise control with front radar. Long-distance trips will not cause inconvenience. Separately, it is worth mentioning the 8.8-inch TFT touchscreen display with high-quality anti-glare anti-reflective coating. Fingerprints do not remain on it. All motorcycle settings are available through an intuitive menu in any weather.



Brembo calipers and updated front brake pads are responsible for an extremely short braking distance. DUNLOP MERIDIAN tires guarantee reliable grip on asphalt in any weather. The innovative Ice-ax tread pattern provides confident contact on dirt roads. It instantly removes water from the contact patch with the road surface. Many hours of testing in a wind tunnel were required to develop an adjustable windshield. Even long trips will be pleasant and comfortable thanks to all these qualities.



"We are looking forward to the KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO. This is a significant step for the KTM brand. We are confident that fans will appreciate the innovations. The motorcycle is created for those who strive for new heights and thirst for adventure. This motorcycle is more intelligent, more powerful and more calculating. The KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO is one of the most advanced touring motorcycles on the market today", – Pavel Dolgov, Head of the KTM AVTODOM dealer network, commented.





