Dubai Safari Park celebrates winners of inaugural Sustainability Challenge

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1 November 2024: Dubai Safari Park has announced the winners of its inaugural Sustainability Challenge, a competition designed to inspire young minds to think creatively about sustainability, recycling, and animal conservation. The challenge saw 26 schools from across the UAE creating large animal sculptures exclusively from recyclable materials. This year, Credence High School took the top prize with their impressive gorilla sculpture, symbolising sustainability and creativity, as announced in an awards ceremony attended by park officials, environmental leaders, students, and teachers.



Highlighting the park’s commitment to education and conservation, the Sustainability Challenge encouraged students to use their creativity to raise environmental awareness. The winning sculpture by Credence High School, titled "G1” brilliantly embodied sustainability and the urgent need to protect wildlife. This impactful piece will be displayed at Dubai Safari Park, inspiring reflection on wildlife preservation.



“Education and sustainability are core pillars we champion at Dubai Safari Park,” said Ahmad Al Zarouni, Director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality. “We are immensely proud of the hard work, creativity, and passion shown by these young Wildlife Heroes. The sculptures created by students from 26 participating schools reflect a profound understanding of sustainability and its vital role in protecting our planet and its wildlife. We look forward to expanding our efforts to educate and inspire even more people to join us in our mission for a greener future and wildlife conservation.”



The Sustainability Challenge is among many eco-initiatives driven by Dubai Safari Park, which transformed from a former landfill into an eco-friendly sanctuary known for its green innovations. The park harnesses solar energy for daily operations, employs electric vehicles for clean transportation, and offers recycling bins across its grounds. Advanced water recycling systems sustain habitats, while food and animal waste are converted into organic compost, supporting sustainable agriculture.



A premier destination for school groups, Dubai Safari Park provides immersive wildlife experiences that spark curiosity and inspire learning. Through interactive encounters, students can explore vital topics such as environmental protection and animal conservation. Spanning over 119 hectares across six distinct zones, the park is home to more than 3,000 animals from 300 species, allowing young learners to connect with an array of wildlife. This season, the park introduced “Learn in the Wild” school tours, reinforcing its commitment to educational discovery.





