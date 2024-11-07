Argentina’S Country Risk Drops Below 900 Points After Trump Win

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Argentine markets experienced a significant boost following Donald Trump's win in the U.S. presidential election. The country's risk index, a key indicator of economic stability, has fallen below 900 basis points.



This marks the first time in over five years. This development signals growing investor confidence in Argentina's economic prospects under President Javier Milei's administration.



On November 6, 2024, Argentine dollar-denominated bonds saw substantial gains in early trading. The S&P Merval, Argentina 's main stock index, climbed more than 3%.



It has accumulated an advance of over 8% since the beginning of the month. Argentine shares listed on Wall Street showed widespread gains of up to almost 7%.



Market analysts attribute this optimism to the ideological alignment between Milei and Trump. Both leaders are known for their right-wing, pro-market policies and unconventional approach to politics.







Milei has been implementing austerity measures and market-friendly policies since taking office in December 2023. The potential benefits for Argentina from this alignment include increased U.S. investment.



It could also lead to more favorable negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. Argentina currently has a $44 billion loan program with the IMF .

Argentina's Prospects and Challenges

A stronger alliance with the U.S. could provide Argentina with increased diplomatic leverage on the international stage.



However, some analysts warn of potential challenges. Trump's protectionist tendencies could complicate Argentina's exports to the United States.



A potential escalation in the U.S.-China trade war could lead to a global economic slowdown, indirectly affecting Argentina.



The Goldman Sachs report suggests that Trump 's policies could exert significant depreciative pressure on the Argentine peso. This pressure could arise from U.S. tariffs on China and other countries.



Such policies might lead to a stronger dollar and weaker commodity prices, potentially impacting Argentina's export-driven economy.



On the streets of Buenos Aires, many citizens expressed optimism about the Trump-Milei relationship. Some believe the two leaders will get along well, potentially bringing significant economic benefits to Argentina.



However, this optimism should be tempered with realistic expectations about the challenges ahead. It's worth noting that this is not the first time Argentina has aligned closely with a U.S. Republican administration.



During Mauricio Macri's presidency (2015-2019), Argentina enjoyed a good relationship with the Trump administration. This relationship was instrumental in securing the $44 billion IMF loan in 2018.



While the immediate market reaction to Trump's victory has been positive for Argentine assets, the long-term implications remain uncertain.



The potential benefits must be weighed against the challenges posed by Trump's protectionist policies and their global economic impact. As always, time will tell how this new political alignment will affect Argentina's economic future.

