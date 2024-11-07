(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Spanning more than 110,000 sq. ft., the development will house an exciting line-up of restaurants over four floors, each with enclosed terraces for year-round dining

The Anchor also encompasses a sophisticated rooftop with a uniquely designed cantilevered swimming pool Guests will have the option to arrive by boat, accessed by

Dubai Harbour's state-of-the-art marinas with a capacity of over 700 berths

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamal - a diversified firm, born in Dubai, managing a global portfolio of investments, assets and experiences, has started construction on The Anchor, a new premium dining destination in Dubai Harbour. Meticulously designed for the seafront district, The Anchor is the latest addition to the wide range of upscale residential, lifestyle and hospitality offerings at the harbour.



Shamal Unveils The Anchor, a New Premier Dining Destination at Dubai Harbour (PRNewsfoto/Shamal)

Continue Reading

Spanning over 110,000 square feet, The Anchor will house an exciting line-up of restaurants across four floors, featuring dedicated lifts and enclosed terraces for year-round dining. The rooftop will include a uniquely designed cantilevered pool and will offer a serene escape, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline.

The Anchor will give residents and visitors of Dubai Harbour a chance to connect to the destination's maritime spirit, blending luxury with a true seafront experience that enhances the city's vibrant lifestyle scene.

"We believe in curating experiences that connect people with Dubai's unique seafront lifestyle, and The Anchor is a perfect example of that. It will serve as a destination for both residents and visitors to enjoy world-class dining, leisure, and waterfront experiences,"

said Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer, Shamal . "Positioned close to the recently launched Dubai Harbour Residences and the destination's world-class leisure attractions, The Anchor will bring something remarkable to this extraordinary district."

Set amidst the region's largest marina and serving as the vibrant heart of Dubai Harbour's food and beverage scene, The Anchor will offer direct access to the open sea, allowing guests to arrive seamlessly by land or boat. The marinas feature a yacht club with over 700 berths accommodating a diverse range of vessels, including superyachts, and a dedicated superyacht marina that provides an even more exclusive environment, complete with larger berths and a pier club featuring alfresco dining options.

For more information on Dubai Harbour, visit dubaiharbour .

About Dubai Harbour

Dubai Harbour is an extraordinary seafront residential district, inspired by our connection to the sea, designed for a maritime lifestyle. The district's unique backdrop, iconic vista, and accessible location are combined with a wide range of living, retail, and hospitality choices, as well as comprehensive berthing facilities, making it the region's most unique lifestyle offering. Dubai Harbour sits just over 30km from both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central Airport (DWC) and is within easy reach from the city's world-famous attractions such as Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, and Expo City.

Dubai Harbour is home to some of the most iconic destinations in Dubai, including Dubai Harbour Marinas, the region's largest marina, the Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal, a world-class facility comprising two purpose built terminal buildings, and Skydive Dubai. Dubai Harbour was voted as winner of the World's Best New Cruise Development at the 1st annual World Cruise Awards 2021. Recently, Dubai Harbour Marinas also received the 5 Gold Anchor accreditation, along with prestigious titles for Clean Marinas and Super Yacht Ready by The Yacht Harbour Association. The region's largest marina achieved an unprecedented feat of securing all three accreditations, not only on its very first try, but simultaneously, marking a world-first achievement under The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA).

As a one-of-a-kind destination, Dubai Harbour continues to attract a wide range of locally and internationally renowned events all year round, including the Dubai International Boat Show. The events play a key role in rekindling the city's connection to the sea, providing additional ways for people to experience their own maritime journey.

As the owning company and curator, Shamal Holding is investing its resources to be the driving force behind making Dubai Harbour an exceptional seafront district.

Photo -

For more info, please visit:

dubaiharbour or contact us at [email protected] .

SOURCE Shamal

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED