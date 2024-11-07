Mared Al Jasra Clinches Al Beshariyah Cup As Racing Season Begins In Style

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Mared Al Jasra gave owners Al Ghazali Stud a start to the horse racing season, clinching the Al Beshariyah Cup in style at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

Guided by jockey Alberto Sanna, the four-year-old stayed off the pace in the 1900m season-opening feature for Purebred Arabian Premium Maiden (Class 6) but surged forward in the final 400 meters to claim victory.

The title battle initially appeared to be between Nafjah and Zidane, but Mared Al Jasra accelerated to seize the win by a length and three-quarters for trainer Jassim Ghazali. Nafjah, ridden by Faleh Bughanaim, took second place, with Zidane and jockey Soufiane Saadi finishing third.

Trainer Hamad Al Jehani also enjoyed a highly successful day, securing four victories as the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) season-opening meet featured an eight-race card.

In what was the penultimate contest yesterday, Local Law with Szczepan Mazur in the saddle completed the quartet of titles for Al Jehani after winning the 1700m Thoroughbred Handicap 80-105 (Class 2) by four lengths and a quarter.



QREC Racing Manager Abdullah Al Kubaisi poses for a photograph with the connections of Mared Al Jasra, winner of Al Beshariyah Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse

yesterday. PICTURES: JUHAIM/QREC

Earlier, jockey Arnaud De Lepine piloted Shaweesh to a close win in the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 60-80 (Class 4) to complete a hat-trick for the trainer.

Al Jehani had celebrated his first two wins when John Steed (Thoroughbred Handicap 50-70 Class 5) and Texas Storm CS emerged as the winners.

Meanwhile, Saadi guided Akmar to Purebred Arabian Handicap 65-85 (Class 4) triumph while Ghazali-trained Sydney Mews under Sanna was fastest in the Thoroughbred Novice Plate (Filles & Mares) (Class 5).

In the first race yesterday, Estoori, ridden by Muanis Al Siyabi, set an exciting tone for the season-opening meet, claiming an eight-length victory in the 1700m Local Thoroughbred Handicap 30-50 (Class 5) for trainer Mohammed Balasim Al Jumaili.

The Sealine Cup (Div 1) meeting at Al Uqda Raceocurse today comprises five races culminating with the feature for Thoroughbred Conditions (Class 2) offering the Sealine Cup.

The 2024-25 season will see a total of 69 race meetings including 47 at Al Rayyan Racecourse and 22 at Al Uqda Racecourse.

1st Al Rayyan Race Meeting

Al Beshariyah Cup

WINNERS (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Al Beshariyah Cup - Purebred Arabian Premium Maiden (Class 6)

Mared Al Jasra, Jassim Ghazali, Alberto Sanna

Thoroughbred Handicap 80-105 (Class 2)

Local Law, Hamad Al Jehani, Szczepan Mazur

Purebred Arabian Handicap 65-85 (Class 4)

Akmar, Hadi Al Ramzani, Soufiane Saadi

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 60-80 (Class 4)

Shaweesh, Hamad Al Jehani, Arnaud De Lepine

Purebred Arabian Handicap 60-80 (Class 4)

Texas Storm CS, Hamad Al Jehani, Bauyrzhan Murzabayev

Thoroughbred Novice Plate

(Filles & Mares) (Class 5)

Sydney Mews, Gassim Ghazali, Alberto Sanna

Thoroughbred Handicap 50-70 (Class 5)

John Steed, Hamad Al Jehani, Bauyrzhan Murzabayev

Local Thoroughbred Handicap 30-50

(Class 5)

Estoori, Mohammed Balasim Al Jumaili, Muanis

Al Siyabi