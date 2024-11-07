2024 China-Europe Talent Forum, Youth Sub-Forum Held In Beijing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The 2024 China-Europe Talent Forum was successfully held in Beijing on Oct 15.

Representatives from Beijing Municipal Human Resources Bureau, Swiss DEKRA Group, and the Spain-China Friendship Association jointly launch the 2025 China-Europe Talent Forum.

The forum, themed "Sharing Together, Growing Together, Winning Together - Bridging Continents: Fostering Future-Fit Talent Development," brought together government officials, representatives from international organizations, Nobel laureates, renowned experts, scholars, and business leaders for in-depth discussions on China-Europe talent innovation cooperation.

In the keynote speech, French physicist Gérard

Albert

Mourou, the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics laureate, shared his research findings. He emphasized that ultra-high laser technology will become a key force driving scientific and societal development, bringing significant changes to fields such as medicine, energy, and space exploration.

Several important talent cooperation projects were launched or announced during the forum.

The Beijing Municipal Human Resources Bureau, Beijing Association for Science and Technology, and the China International Science and Technology Exchange Center signed a memorandum to support the establishment of international scientific organizations in Beijing.

The Beijing Overseas Talent Center, leveraging the Contact Beijing Network for Innovation Services (GNIS) platform, collaborated with Xicheng district to establish the "GNIS

China-Europe Innovation Center." Peking University and the Swiss DEKRA Group also inaugurated their practice base.

In the outcomes segment, DEKRA Group released the2024 Global Workforce of the Future

Report. Besides, the Beijing Institute of Talent Development Strategy, Springer Nature, Peking University's Guanghua School of Management, and FESCO jointly released the

2024 Global City Talent Retention Index.

Additionally, the forum hosted roundtable discussions focused on enhancing international talent development, deepening international talent exchanges, and creating a favorable talent ecosystem.

Since its inception in 2018 through the collaboration of the Chinese Embassy in Switzerland and DEKRA Group, the forum has successfully held six sessions, becoming an important link for deepening China-Europe relations and promoting exchange and cooperation.

Furthermore, the Youth Sub-forum and the 13th "Beijing Tour for Overseas Talents" Talents Gathering Gala invited well-known experts, young talents, and business representatives to engage in discussions and build a communication platform for promoting China-Europe youth talent exchange and cooperation.

The Youth Sub-forum also launched the "Meet Axis in Xicheng" cultural exploration program, introducing three routes:"A Walk Through Cultures", "A Tour Around the Central Axis," and "Cultural Stroll."

