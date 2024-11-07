Stewart Swain Releases New Memoir - Mental America: 72 Hours with an Emergency Room Crisis Counselor

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Mental America – A Riveting Look Inside the Mind of Emergency Room Crisis Counseling



Mental America: 72 Hours with an Emergency Room Crisis Counselor by Stewart Swain, released on February 29, 2024, offers readers a gripping, firsthand look into the intense world of mental health crisis counseling in a busy emergency room setting.



In this candid account, Stewart Swain condenses three years of experiences into a single high-stakes 72-hour Labor Day weekend, painting a vivid picture of what it’s like to interview suicidal and homicidal patients under extreme pressure. Readers are brought into the heart of a busy county ER, where Swain’s role as a crisis counselor requires him to make life-altering decisions: recommend release or admit patients to a psychiatric hospital.



While unraveling stories of some of the most interesting and volatile patients he encountered, Swain weaves humor and humanity into the narrative with the inclusion of Leroy, a chaotic houseguest who adds an unexpected twist to the weekend.



Mental America offers a raw, insightful, and sometimes humorous perspective on mental health crises and the professionals who work on the front lines. It emphasizes how psychotic breakdowns can strike anyone at any time, shedding light on the delicate balance between clinical decision-making and empathy.



This memoir not only delves into the challenges of mental health emergencies but also provides a poignant reflection on the human side of medicine. Swain’s narrative offers practical insights and deep understanding for anyone curious about mental health, ER medicine, or crisis counseling.



About the Author:

Stewart Swain is an experienced crisis counselor with three years of service in a county hospital emergency room. His work focuses on mental health, patient advocacy, and providing critical care to those in need. Through Mental America, Swain hopes to raise awareness about the unpredictable nature of mental health crises and the importance of compassionate crisis intervention.





