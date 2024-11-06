Sundram Fasteners Limited reports highest ever Consolidated Net Profit at Rs 143.84 crores for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and declares

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 6, 2024: The Board of Directors of Sundram Fasteners Limited today announced the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024.



Highlights: Quarter ended September 30, 2024: FY 2024-2025



Standalone Financials



The revenue from operations was at Rs 1,288.84 crores for the quarter ended

September 30, 2024 compared to Rs 1,231.97 crores during the same period in the previous year.



The domestic sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were at Rs 860.97 crores compared to Rs 859.37 crores during the previous year.



The export sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were at Rs 389.02 crores compared to Rs 337.00 crores during the previous year, registering a growth of 15.4%.



The earnings before interest, depreciation and taxes (EBITDA) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was at Rs 225.15 crores compared to Rs 205.69 crores during the same period in the previous year. The export led growth and stable commodity prices have contributed to the expansion of EBITDA margins from 16.6% to 17.3%.



The Profit before Tax (PBT) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was at

Rs 175.70 crores compared to Rs 158.34 crores during the previous year, registering an increase of 11.0%.



The net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was at Rs 130.64 crores compared to Rs 118.26 crores during the previous year, reporting an increase of 10.5%.



Earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 amounted to Rs 6.22 and was Rs 5.63 in the corresponding period last year.





Capital expenditure



The Company has incurred Rs 238.25 crores as capital expenditure for the half-year ended September 30, 2024, in line with its planned capital expenditure of Rs 400 crores for the financial year 2024-25. These investments will help us scale in

non-auto, EV, hybrid and adjacent spaces.



Consolidated Financials



The Company’s consolidated revenue from operations posted for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was at Rs 1,486.04 crores compared to Rs 1,421.82 crores during the same period in the previous year.



The consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was at

Rs 143.84 crores compared to Rs 133.05 crores during the previous year.



The consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September

30, 2024 amounted to Rs 6.78 and was Rs 6.28 in the corresponding period last year.



Highlights: Half-year ended September 30, 2024: FY 2024-2025



Standalone Financials



The revenue from operations was at Rs 2,599.17 crores for the half-year ended September 30, 2024 compared to Rs 2,448.92 crores during the same period in the previous year.



The domestic sales for the half-year ended September 30, 2024 were at Rs 1,716.72 crores compared to Rs 1,682.61 crores during the previous year.



The export sales for the half-year ended September 30, 2024 were at Rs. 811.68 crores compared to Rs. 685.00 crores during the previous year, registering a growth of 18.5%.



The net profit for the half-year ended September 30, 2024 was at Rs 262.28 crores compared to net profit of Rs 231.04 crores during the same period in the previous year, registering an increase of 13.5%.



Consolidated Financials



The Company’s consolidated revenue from operations posted for the half-year ended September 30, 2024 was at Rs 2,983.71 crores compared to Rs 2,832.58 crores during the same period in the previous year. The consolidated net profit for the half-year ended September 30, 2024 was at Rs 286.53 crores compared to net profit of Rs 261.79 crores during the same period in the previous year.



Dividend



The Board at its meeting held today declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.00 per share (300%) for the financial year 2024-2025.



The same will be paid to the members/beneficial owners, whose name appear in the register of members/register of beneficial owners maintained by the Depositories as on the Record Date i.e. November 18, 2024.





MENAFN06112024005232011781ID1108858802