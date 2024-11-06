Independent Veteran Candidates Make History On Election Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

In Inaugural Year, 11 IVA-Endorsed Candidates Outperformed in Federal, State and Local Races Across US

Just months after their Independence Day 2024 founding, Independent Veterans of America (IVA) celebrated a historic level of performance by eleven IVA-endorsed candidates in five states.



Independent veterans showed they can compete against millions in special interest money beholden to the major parties.

Independent Veterans of America's 2024 Election Tracker

Led by first-time candidate and US Navy veteran Dan Osborn's incredibly strong showing for US Senate in Nebraska, IVA-backed candidates racked up wins in California where Travis Endicott was elected Mayor of Ridgecrest, Luke Shaffer won a seat on the Encinitas City Council; in South Dakota where Craig Evenson won his race for Deuel County State's Attorney, and Nebraska where Air Force Veteran Jason Taylor was elected to Learning Community Coordinating Council 6th District.



IVA's inaugural year leveraged a six-figure investment from IVA's affiliated PAC representing the largest investment ever made to support independent veteran candidates . The effort fueled direct mail, text, phone calls, outdoor, digital and CTV advertising focused on independents, veterans, and active-duty service members.



According to IVA Founder and CEO Paul Rieckhoff , "This courageous first wave of Independent Veterans of America candidates showed what is possible. Independent veterans have proven they can compete in uphill battles in the face of millions spent by special interests beholden to the two major parties. They are the tip of the spear for a new generation of political leaders who put country over party and meet this incredibly challenging moment," said Rieckhoff, a former US Army infantry officer and Iraq War veteran.



"IVA has now established that we are the ground game for independent vets; they no longer have to fight alone," Rieckhoff continued. "This was the first wave and building our 2025 and 2026 cadre starts now. We encourage veterans looking to run and win as independents to reach out to us now."



"IVA's next waypoint for action is 11 November, Veterans Day, where we will reunite our community and all Americans to offer non-partisan hope for the future and continue to build the independent veterans' movement for decades to come.



IVA Election Results :

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION :

ABOUT : Independent Veterans of America is the first organization in America to identify and empower the millions of politically independent/unaffiliated American veterans to support and defend our democracy and lead America to a stronger future.

