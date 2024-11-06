Fuel Tech Reports 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

“Our third quarter results included a return to profitable operations, fostering new customer relationships, and a focus on balancing expense discipline with targeted investments in new technologies,” said Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO.“Our financial position at September 30, 2024 was strong, with $31.3 million in cash and investments and no debt.”

Mr. Arnone continued,“We realized improved quarter-over-quarter performance at our FUEL CHEM® business segment in the 2024 third quarter and in the current fourth quarter commenced a new commercial program after a successful demonstration of our TIFI® Targeted In-Furnace InjectionTM technology. The annual revenue potential from this commercial contract is projected to be approximately $1.5 to $2.0 million based on the customer running the program full-time, with the revenue expected to generate historic FUEL CHEM® gross margins. We are pursuing additional opportunities to showcase our chemical technologies at additional domestic sites and currently expect to commence a demonstration of our TIFI® technology in early 2025 at a potential new client in the Midwest United States. We believe that the innovative approach of our fireside treatment program to reduce downtime, improve plant operations and provide a return on investment while helping customers meet emission regulatory requirements is resonating.

“Revenues at our Air Pollution Control (APC) business declined quarter-over-quarter, due primarily to customer-driven delays and project timing. We were pleased to announce approximately $2 million of new APC orders earlier today and hope to close several new APC orders by the end of 2024 or early 2025.”

He concluded,“We are also continuing to pursue the growth and development of our Dissolved Gas Infusion (DGITM) technology. We had a very successful exhibition of DGITM at the Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition and Conference, or WEFTEC, in New Orleans last month, and generated significant interest in the technology. With respect to product demonstrations, discussions are progressing with one of the largest food processors in the country to utilize DGITM to provide dissolved oxygen for the wastewater treatment facility at a food processing plant that they own and operate, and also with a municipal wastewater treatment facility in the Southeastern United States. Lastly, we are pleased to note that that we have finalized a demonstration agreement with a U.S. fish hatchery to highlight the capabilities of DGITM for this aquaculture application, with the demonstration start date targeted at the beginning of the second quarter of 2025 to coincide with the hatchery's next growth cycle.”

Q3 2024 Consolidated Results Overview

Consolidated revenues for Q3 2024 declined to $7.9 million from $8.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 (Q3 2023), reflecting higher FUEL CHEM revenue offset by a decrease in APC revenue.

Consolidated gross margin for Q3 2024 declined to 43.4% of revenues from 45.2% of revenues in Q3 2023, primarily due to lower APC gross margin while FUEL CHEM gross margin remained steady.

SG&A expenses increased to $3.2 million from $3.0 million in Q3 2023, primarily reflecting increases in employee compensation and benefit related costs and higher administrative expenses, partially offset by decreases in international administrative expenses. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses rose to 41.1% in Q3 2024 from 37.1% in Q3 2023.

Interest income was flat at $0.3 million and related primarily to interest received on the held-to-maturity debt securities and money market funds.

Net income in Q3 2024 was $80,000, or $0.00 per share, compared to net income of $459,000, or $0.01 per share, in Q3 2023.

Consolidated APC segment backlog at September 30, 2024 was $6.4 million compared to $7.5 million at December 31, 2023, and did not include the aforementioned $2 million of new APC contracts.

APC segment revenue declined to $3.2 million from $3.7 million in Q3 2023, primarily related to customer driven delays in project execution and to the timing of new contract awards. APC gross margin decreased to 35.0% from 40.3%, primarily due to product and project mix.

FUEL CHEM segment revenue rose to $4.6 million from $4.3 million in Q3 2023, reflecting customer outage completions and increased dispatch. Gross margin was steady at 49%.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(35,000) compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $352,000 in Q3 2023.

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $12.3 million, short-term investments were $8.2 million, and long-term investments totaled $10.9 million. Stockholders' equity at September 30, 2024 was $43.9 million, or $1.42 per share, and the Company had no debt.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been installed on over 1,300 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company's FUEL CHEM® technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI® Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented saturator and a patent-pending channel injector to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech's products and services rely heavily on the Company's exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech's web site at .

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Tech's current expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“plan,”“expect,”“estimate,”“intend,”“will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Fuel Tech's Annual Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption“Risk Factors,” and subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which could cause Fuel Tech's actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Tech's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



