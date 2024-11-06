عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Regarding The Meeting Of Bondholders Convened By UAB AUDIFINA


11/6/2024 3:15:46 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUGA group, AB, code 126264360, address of the registered office Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter, the Company), received the information from UAB“AUDIFINA”, which is the trustee (hereinafter, the Trustee) of holders of bonds, ISIN LT0000404238 (hereinafter, the Bonds), that at the initiative of the Trustee, the Company and of the bondholder, holding not less than 1/10 of Bonds, carrying voting rights at the bondholders' meeting, and by the decision of the Trustee, the Bondholders' meeting is being convened on 28 November 2024.

More detailed information about the convening of the Bondholders' meeting, agenda thereof, and the proposed draft decisions is available on the Company's official website at and the Trustee is also informing Bondholders thereabout separately: #viesi-pranesimai

Contacts:
CFO of AUGA group, AB
Kristupas Baranauskas
+370 5 233 5340


MENAFN06112024004107003653ID1108858360


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search