AEG Presents Rocky Mountains Partners With Wish For Wheels To Donate Bikes To Second Grade Students At Garden Palace Academy In Denver, Colorado

(MENAFN- 3BL) As part of its commitment to the local Denver, CO community, more than 15 employees from AEG Presents Rocky Mountains built 47 new bikes to support Wish for Wheels, a non-profit organization that empowers the well-being of kids, families, and communities through the gift of a brand-new bike and helmet to second grade students in Title 1 schools.

The bikes, which were built onsite, were donated to the entire second grade class at Garden Palace Academy in Denver, on October 29, 2024. AEG Presents' employees not only helped assemble the bikes, but also outfit each student with the correct bike size and helmet. Afterwards, the volunteers taught the kids how to ride the bikes.

“For many of the students gifting a bicycle gives them an active means of transportation and mobility, while also empowering them to be independent,” said Sam Capozzalo, Sr. Regional HR Business Partner, AEG Presents Rocky Mountains.“We are proud to partner with Wish for Wheels to not only bring smiles to these kids' faces, but also to promote an active lifestyle of wellness and exercise.”

Wish for Wheels' mission is to give every child in need their very own bike and helmet. The organization partners with corporations to assemble and donate new bicycles and helmets to underserved communities. To learn more, please click here .